‘Mark Sanchez Realizing The Butt Fumble Is No Longer His Most Embarrassing Moment’: Former Jets Quarterback Gets Hospitalized By Senior Citizen He Tried To Punk

We thought he couldn’t top the infamous “Butt Fumble” that cost the Jets a critical game against the Dynasty New England Patriots back in 2012. Mark Sanchez survived that play and the years of ribbing that came following that unforgettable blunder. He became a successful NFL analyst with a beautiful family and seemed to be a well-adjusted individual.

Mark Sanchez Charged With Felony

Over the weekend, Sanchez, who was in Indianapolis to cover Sunday’s Colts-Raiders game, fumbled the bag worse than he ever has a football, when he got into a bizarre altercation with a 69-year-old grease truck driver, around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday and ended up in critical condition, stabbed multiple times in the chest. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

JUST IN: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez seen stumbling after being stabbed in Indianapolis in footage obtained by the New York Post.



Sanchez is now facing felony charges following an alleged fight with a 69-year-old grease truck driver.



According to witnesses and the…

As details about the incident emerge, things continue to get worse for Sanchez, who was reportedly drunk and running wind sprints along the sidewalk before approaching the truck driver and “being upset that the 69-year-old man parked his work box truck at a loading dock to collect used cooking oil”.

Sanchez is now facing felony charges as prosecutors upgraded the accusation against him Monday following his alleged fight. After seeing the extent of the victim’s injuries, and factoring in the man’s age, Sanchez’s charges were upgraded from several misdemeanors to a Level 5 felony battery of causing serious injury, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told a press conference on Monday morning.

Mark Sanchez Stabbed, But He’s Not The Victim

The man says he was making a delivery when Sanchez told him he couldn’t park in the alley and told him to leave. After Sanchez allegedly started attacking him, the man says he tried using pepper spray on Sanchez before resorting to stabbing him multiple times in the chest.

The delivery driver also suffered graphic injuries. The photos of the damage he caused to the old man, whom he allegedly body slammed, according to witnesses, support that the 38-year-old Sanchez was trying to inflict serious damage, which included a deep gash to the victim’s cheek that punctured through and damaged his tongue.

“This is by no means the end of this investigation,” Mears said.

According to reports, authorities in Indianapolis have announced at a press conference that former NFL quarterback and Fox analyst Mark Sanchez now also faces a Level 5 felony battery charge, which carries a 1- to 6- year sentence.

Indianapolis police now say they have arrested FOX analyst Mark Sanchez while he was at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

Social Media Comes For False Media Narratives

Social media had plenty of things to say about Sanchez and the emerging details that prove he was the aggressor. Initially, the race-baiters came out in full swing and targeted African-American kids supposedly contributing to crime in downtown Indy. When that theory was disproven, social media struck back.

“Politicians were about to make Mark Sanchez a rallying cry for violence in Indy. Then, they realized he’s the violent offender against a 69-year old man,” said one netizen.

“Mark Sanchez realizing the butt fumble is no longer his most embarrassing moment,” joked another in a post that contained a graphic.

Mark Sanchez realizing the butt fumble is no longer his most embarrassing moment

“Indiana Republicans realizing they can’t use Mark Sanchez as part of their anti-downtown propaganda,” celebrated one netizen.

Sanchez’s career has surely hit a low point, but he’s been here before, on a much less criminal affiliated scale. However, Jets fans, at the time the notorious “butt fumble” occurred definitely would have unanimously voted for Sanchez to be detained.

What Is the Butt Fumble?

With 79,000 fans at MetLife Stadium and a national television audience of over 20 million, Jets rising star quarterback Sanchez collided with the backside of his teammate, offensive lineman Brandon Moore, causing a fumble. Patriots safety Steve Gregory returned it for a touchdown. The unfathomable play was the centerpiece of a disastrous sequence in the second quarter, where the Jets coughed up three fumbles and the Patriots scored three touchdowns in the span of 52 seconds of game time.

REMINDER: Mark Sanchez got drunk, stabbed, arrested at the hospital, and possibly fired all in the span of less than 24 hours but nothing will ever surpass THE BUTT FUMBLE



pic.twitter.com/4uFYm9JIdM — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 4, 2025

Looking back, many would say that play plummeted the Jets into a decade and half of mediocrity which they have yet to recover from. In fact, with the 0-5 start the franchise has this season, it’s only getting worse.