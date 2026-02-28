‘Most Of Those Kids Are From The Suburbs Now’: Jalen Rose’s Daughter Mariah Says Today’s NBA Stars Are Born With Silver Spoons, Lacking Hunger

For most young hoopers the ultimate goal is to make it to the NBA. While, the chances are slim it’s still a dream that most hold near and dear to their heart. But, there’s a catch in this new era of elite hoops and NIL.

Talent alone use to be enough to get a player a shot at the big leagues, but that’s no longer the case as it now takes money and plenty of resources to have a chance at doing so. Making it hard for many that may have the talent to do so. The financial investment that it takes for aspiring players can reach the tens of thousands of dollars.

Mariah Rose Says Today’s NBA Players From Suburbs Lack Grit & Hunger

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose’s daughter Mariah Rose, an analyst in her own right who goes by @RoseTheArtist on X, tweeted the following about this very topic.

It cost alot of money for a kid to make it to the NBA. This a new era. Just being a good player and having talent ain’t enough. You gotta have that money behind you. — Rose TheArtist (@rosethaaartist) February 28, 2026

She also said that players have seemingly lost the hunger from a young age to be dogs.

“The reason the NBA is watered down is because most those kids are from the suburbs now. They ain’t hungry like players used to be. They didn’t grow up in poverty fighting to get out. They grew up comfortable. That hunger is GONE.”

While she was quick to say her comments are solely her opinion.

“Everything that I tweet is from MY perspective, you don’t have to agree with,” she added.

It quickly drew a rise out of basketball fans alike.

Fans Chime In On Topic

Pathway To League Can Be Political, Extensive And Expensive

The time and price to develop into an NBA player can be extensive and expensive. It takes plenty of dedication and desire which includes practice and workout sessions daily. The money aspect of it includes elite training and coaching, AAU basketball and club exposure, travel costs, lifestyle and equipment needed. The cost of that type of exposure is definitely a sticking point for many players who aspire to be a pro.