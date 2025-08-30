“The AAU Circuit Is Killing American Basketball” | Former NBA Player Monta Ellis Calls AAU Basketball A Scam 

Former Golden State Warriors star Monta Ellis enjoyed a solid 12-year NBA career. During that time he also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers. The 2007 NBA Most Improved Player scored over 14,000 career points, good enough for a nearly 18 points per game average.

Now retired, Ellis is focusing his time and efforts on giving back to the game that changed his life. The former dynamic scoring guard and his wife recently opened the Ellis Elite Basketball Academy in Coppell, Texas. Ellis’s reasoning for doing so is to help players develop the correct way, something he believes the AAU circuit has failed to do. In fact, Ellis calls it a scam.

Monta Ellis Calls Out AAU Hoops

Speaking on a recent podcast, Ellis didn’t hold back:

“AAU is killing basketball, skill and fundamentals are gone,” Ellis said. “Kids are disrespecting the game of basketball, because every time you score you gotta celebrate, it’s one bucket. That’s why the NBA is taking a turn the way it is when you talk about European players and American players.”

”You have parents who never played the game of basketball who wanna tell your kid how to play the game of basketball,” he continued. “Then when you get somebody who’s real with them and try to coach them then we’re hating on your kid. The fundamentals and IQ are gone they’re not doing repetition of skills as fundamentals.”

Strong words from Ellis, but he isn’t the first to say this very thing and he won’t be the last.

AAU Has Long Been Criticized

While some AAU programs really do help players live out their dreams of playing high level college basketball, most are truly money grabs. And often times those type of programs focus on a win at all costs model.



It’s an overemphasis on winning, highlighting player individualism instead of teamwork, too many games which often leads to burnout and injuries.



But, this goes back to picking the right program to allow your child the opportunity to grow, develop and learn to play team-based hoops. Coaches do attend events of the major AAU programs, therefore allowing players to be seen and given the opportunity to play at the next level.

And this is why Monta Ellis is saying those type of things about AAU, and in more ways than one he’s 100 percent correct.

Ellis Moved For Steph Curry

When the Warriors traded Ellis to the Bucks in 2012 for former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut, fans in the Bay Area were not happy. The move pulled by owner Joe Lacob didn’t sit well with fans, but it was something that needed to be done with two undersized guards in the backcourt and Ellis’ propensity to be a volume shooter.

It’s also safe to say, Lacob obviously knew more than everyone else which is why he pulled the trigger. Four championships later, and Curry’s status as the greatest Warrior ever only further solidified his decision.