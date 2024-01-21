Marcus Stroman’s Net Worth Soars Past $10M With New Yankees Deal Potentially Worth $55M | Check The Pitcher’s Lifestyle

Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees finalized a $37 million, two-year contract on Wednesday. Stroman, one of a handful of African-American starting pitchers in MLB, is a native of Long Island, New York, who returns home to not only help the Yankees win their first World Series since 2009, but to significantly raise his net worth, which currently stands at roughly $10 million and rising.

Marcus Stroman Signs $37M Deal With Yankees

Stroman gets a $1 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball and guaranteed yearly salaries of $18 million.

He has an $18 million conditional player option for 2026 that could be exercised if he pitches 140 or more innings in 2025, a provision that could make the deal worth three years and $55 million.

MLB Career Earnings

Since entering MLB in 2014 with the Tronto Bue Jays, Stroman has made roughly $87 million in contracts.

More than $50 million of that was made after signing a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs in January 2021. He went 16-16 with a 3.73 ERA before opting out to sign with Yankees, a team looking to fortify a pitching rotation filled with uncertainties.

Stroman went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA and was an All-Star last year for the Cubs.

Endorsements

Marcus Stroman has endorsed different companies. While his focus is on blowing up the brands that he controls, he’s also collaborated with more established companies.

He has worked with BioSteel, a sports nutrition company, doing TV advertisements.

Stroman has also partnered with Rawlings and used gloves made by the company. He’s been a walking billboard for Adidas, wearing their Adidas Icon V Bounce cleats during his games. It’s clear Stroman is perceived as a baseball player who can increase a company’s appeal and value to a certain customer base.

Companies

Marcus Stroman is the owner of Shugo (shugo.com), a fashion brand that provides luxury apparel and footwear, including baseball cleats, gloves, and trainers.

He also owns Le Carenage, a wine company that aims to provide the best wines from the best vineyards of Northern California.

He sells urban fashion apparel through his HDMH “Height Doesn’t Measure Heart” organization. Since mid-2015, he has produced caps with New Era that feature his trademarks and has partnered with various brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, and Rogers to create apparel featuring the HDMH logo.

It’s unreported how much income he actually makes from these brands, but his website is consistently sold out.

Marcus Stroman’s Other Sources of Income

According to some online sources, Marcus Stroman invested in the healthcare sector in February 2021. He has invested in TheraGun (now known as Therabody), a company that aims to provide the best technology using education and innovation towards the wellness of human beings. He’s listed as a Therabody athlete on their website.

Stroman’s co-investors in this company included Justin Timberlake, Jay Z and other deep pockets.

Stroman’s interests are diverse and wide-ranging, from podcasting to music to wines, in addition to his two clothing brands

He’s also the author of two children’s books, released in July of 2023, to inspire kids. The books are published by Simon & Schuster. The first two editions are “The Grip” and “The Spin,” based loosely around his upbringing.

Luxury Houses In Florida and Northern California

Marcus Stroman has two luxury homes. His first house is located in Florida and was purchased when he was just 26. He showcased this house using a selfie stick, in a video reminiscent of the old “MTV Cribs” segments.

Fans were able to get a look into his artistic side, as the house had a painting of Jackie Robinson by Daniel Mazzone, a statue of Buddha gifted to Stroman by Ajay Virmani, CEO of Cargojet, a movie theater, a pool and a jet ski lift.

Stroman’s wardrobe cost a grip too. It contained dozens of sneakers (estimated value between $50,000-$100,000), including OVO 12s, Yeezys, and Prestos. In his gigantic walk-in closet were racks of hoodies organized by color and rows of suits and jackets from high-end brands Givenchy, Levi, Saint Laurent, Daniel Patrick, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Casa de Stro.



Check out this first look at @MStrooo6's new house. pic.twitter.com/hQcm7CwjaP — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 16, 2018

Malibu Mansion

Marcus Stroman purchased a new house in Malibu, California, in 2023 worth $8 million, according to reports. With a great combination view of the ocean and the city lights, the Spanish-style house was built in 2003 on 1.5 acres of land. It has a terra cotta structured roof and sandy stucco.

There is a motor court and a garage in the front and a barbeque station built in and spots for lounging and dining.

The house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms along with a guesthouse and a detached one-bedroom. In addition to the healthy-sized kitchen, living and dining rooms, there’s a cozy fireplace, a wine cellar, a spa tub to keep his finely-tuned body relaxed and an office space.

Luxury Whips

Back when he played for the Toronto Blue Jays, shortly after he left Duke University, Stroman purchased an Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition priced at $166,495.

Marketability

Stroman purchased a Bentley Flying Spur in 2023 for $211,325 and got it customized by Black Star. The luxury car is spicy gray with a black roof and some popping aftermarket wheels, with a Forgiatos for an added appeal.

In addition to his many ventures, Stroman has a strong and opinionated social media presence with over 1 million followers on Twitter and IG. He’s among the most followed MLB players.

If he performs well, more endorsements will flow in, further raising his net worth. New York is the largest baseball market in the United States, and Stro is sure to capitalize on the Yankees’ brand and history (27 World Series titles).

Having been raised in Long Island, Stro is very familiar with the market and has a built-in fan base. Despite his Twitter battles with Yankees GM Brian Cashman in the past, the sides were able to find common ground through money and compatibility.

All things considered, Stroman’s net worth has increased each season since 2019. So, in 2024, with his new opportunities and adventures, he should exceed the $10 million mark as he returns to a New York market rife with opportunity.

Stro Show has also dabbled in the music industry by guest starring in the remix version of Mike Stud’s album “These Days,” released in 2016. Mike Stud was Stroman’s teammate at Duke University, and they have toured together in the past.