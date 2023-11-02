Gone But Not Forgotten: Who Were The Four Pepperdine Sorority Sisters Killed By Former Baseball Prospect?

The fallout from the car crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors is still fresh, and their parents are still reeling from their loss.

Twenty-two-year-old driver Fraser Bohm was arrested on four counts of murder for the deaths of sorority sisters Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, all 21. Bohm allegedly lost control of his BMW on Oct. 17.

A day after his birthday, Bohm was allegedly speeding on a section of the iconic Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, called “Dead Man’s Curve.”



As he swerved onto the shoulder, he hit three parked vehicles and then collided with the four young students who were walking nearby, police say.

Niamh Rolston, 20

Business major Niamh Rolston, 20, was a Los Angeles native who was a talented gymnast.

Peyton Stewart, 21

Peyton Stewart, 21, was also a business major at Pepperdine, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Stewart was vice president of finance at their sorority, Alpha Phi.

Parental Grief

“It’s so hard. It’s so hard. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,’ Tracy Rolston, the mother of crash victim Niamh Rolston, said to Fox Digital. “You have a kid, and you just hope that nothing like this ever happens.

“He killed four girls and walked away without a scratch, and now he’s out,’ she added. ‘I know that justice has to go through the process, but it’s very hard…He sped so hard that he launched a car into them, and they died from blunt force trauma.”

David Rolston, Niamh’s father also weighed in.

“I drove there hoping that it wasn’t true, but her phone said she was there,” Rolston told Fox News Digital through tears. She was a happy girl. She loved life. She had everything going for her. They all did, and their lives were cut short.

“It was very, very hard to hear his attorney say that he was a victim,’ Rolston continued. “Our girls are gone, and he was driving 104 mph and possibly texting. I mean, I do realize he didn’t set out to murder them, but at the same time, you can’t do what he did.”

Asha Weir, 21

Weir, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, was pursuing her degree in English and was the executive administrator of Alpha Phi.

Deslyn Williams, 21

Williams was from Atlanta, where she had attended St. Pius Catholic School. Niamh, Asha, and Peyton lived together last year, per their social media pages. The four have been on vacation and spent time in their sorority house together.

Bohm was a highly rated high school pitcher who played for Oaks Christian School.



He reportedly lives near the crash site.