Macy’s Showed Its Cultural Blindness | Dropped The Ball On Keon Coleman Draft Night Plug, Then Let Nike Steal the Moment

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, went viral during his first NFL presser for his charisma, honesty and mentioning that he got his coats off the sales rack at Macy’s, saying, “I shop like my mama. I get my coats in the summertime.”

His candid expression and comedic aura and relatability made him an instant favorite of Bills Mafia and a draft day winner in every sense.

New Bills WR Keon Coleman's press conference is COMEDY



(via @Matt_Bove)

Macy’s Dropped the Ball On Keon Coleman NFL Draft Night Plug

Coleman gave Macy’s a big-time plug as his NFL presser went viral and his mention of the all-too familiar Macy’s discount rack was globally relatable. It wasn’t until Nike sent Coleman a care package of dope winter coats so that he would be warm in Buffalo during the winter months that one astute X user pointed out that Macy’s totally dropped the ball on this. Even worse, they let Nike steal their Thunder.

One X user asked, “Why has @Macys not already made a deal with him?”

One X user asked, "Why has @Macys not already made a deal with him?"

People acknowledged Nike’s shrewdness and criticized Macy’s for moving slow on blessing this young man for putting their brand out there during NFL draft night, one of the three most popular events of the football season.

Okay so @Macys is moving very slow or not at all. Is there trouble appreciating the free promo #KeonColeman has given them. But it's no hurt for him. Nike sure seems to want to get in.



Hopefully @nikebasketball @Nike you are getting reviewing a… — Y Because Movie/TV Nerd (Blessed🙏🏾)🎥🥤🍿😁 🔭 (@loveonlyworks) May 10, 2024

He’s already started a trend that Macy’s is probably going to come up off of without even acknowledging him. Sounds like some Timberland or Tommy Hilfiger type of unappreciative cultural vibes.

He’s already been immortalized with the puffy coat in a mural that used to feature Stefon Diggs. Any kid that comes from underserved conditions or these days a middle class to lower class economic upbringing knows the discount rack puffy coats very well. It’s a mainstay in any cold weather hood in America.

Keon Coleman gonna be responsible for the most puffers sold in Macys history. Watch.

If social media didn’t know the dynamic receiver who makes acrobatic catches look as easy as tying a pair of cleats, they met him at the end of April and automatically realized he’s a bit more pleasant than former Bill star receiver Stefon Diggs.

His skills on the field suggest he will be just as effective for Josh Allen if given the opportunity. The Florida State receiver has blazing speed, and the array of moves he’s able to make in tight spaces makes him a potential rare talent.

A glimpse into Keon Coleman's game pic.twitter.com/fCdTn6TS2q — Cover 1 (@Cover1) April 27, 2024

Star receiver Diggs parted ways with the Bills this offseason after several tumultuous seasons where he and quarterback Josh Allen fell short of the Super Bowl and didn’t see eye to eye. Diggs publicly blamed Allen for the Bills’ lack of success.

Buffalo sent Diggs to Houston Texas in a blockbuster trade. In exchange for the four-time Pro Bowl receiver, Bills received a 2025 second-round pick (via Minnesota) while they will also sent a 2024 sixth-rounder and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Houston along with Diggs.

Keon Coleman Making Buffalo Bills Fans Quickly Forget Stefon Diggs

By all accounts Coleman might even be an upgrade athletically. Besides for being much younger, in high school Coleman was a star basketball player in Louisiana, averaging 26 points per game in his junior season and earning second-team All-State honors as a senior.

Coleman took his basketball talents to the next level, playing for coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State as a freshman. He was also an elite kick returner in college. As the younger cousin of Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, excellence at the position obviously runs in the family.