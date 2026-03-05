‘From Legendary Sidelines To ESPN Insights, Lou Holtz Left Unforgettable Mark’: Marcus Freeman, Fans Remember Notre Dame Coaching Legend

The legend of Lou Holtz spans decades of football and despite his many accomplishments, his affiliation with Notre Dame and bringing the lauded football factory back to the top of the college football world in the 1980s will always be his calling card. Holtz led the Irish to a record nine straight bowl games during his tenure (1986-1996).

Lou Holtz has died at the age of 89, his family announced Wednesday.



The legendary football coach died at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida.

The legendary football coach died at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida. His death was announced on Wednesday, and current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman delivered an emotional tribute to the Notre Dame icon.

Marcus Freeman has plenty of people in his corner. Few actually understand what it’s like to be in his shoes and can be a mentor.



The late Lou Holtz was one of the few.



“He always tells me, ‘I’ll give you my opinion but never any advice.’ But his opinion matters.”



"He always tells me, 'I'll give you my opinion but never any advice.' But his opinion matters."

After news emerged and fans across the world flooded social media with well-wishes, memories and goodbyes, Freeman spoke highly of the support he received from Holtz as the second Black coach in program history and the impact Holtz had on the program and college football.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lou Holtz, ” Freeman wrote. “Lou and I shared a very special relationship. He welcomed me to the Notre Dame family immediately, offering me great support throughout our time together.”

Head Coach Marcus Freeman's statement on the passing of Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz’s Sons Have Rich Coaching Legacy Too

Very few details emerged about Holtz’s condition once he entered hospice and was out of the public eye, but one of his sons revealed that Holtz was “still fighting the fight” of life.

Holtz is survived by his four children: Skip Holtz, Kevin Holtz, and two daughters, Elizabeth and Luanne. His sons are also known for their ascension in college football coaching, with Skip being the most notable in the field. Skip has coached several schools, including East Carolina, South Florida, Louisiana Tech, Connecticut, Florida State and served as an assistant in various programs, coaching alongside his dad at South Carolina.

Lou was also married to Beth Barcus from 1961 until her passing in 2020.

Holtz’s family confirmed his death on Wednesday and Skip posted on social media that Lou had passed away “resting peacefully at home.”

THROWBACK: When Lou Holtz gave one of the the greatest pre-game speeches in football history before the 1988 Catholics vs. Convicts game



“You have an afternoon to play, a lifetime to remember, but you do me one favor: Save Jimmy Johnson's ass for me.”



🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vc8DDiB4Xl — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 4, 2026

Legendary: Notre Dame posted an emotional tribute video honoring Lou Holtz for his career and impact on the community.



Legendary: Notre Dame posted an emotional tribute video honoring Lou Holtz for his career and impact on the community.

Fans React To Death Of Legendary Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz

Holtz got the sendoff deserving of a legend.

"89 years. That's a lot of winning and losing. Wonder how many recruits he convinced with promises he couldn't keep. Still, a career. A long one," one fan said on X. "Lou Holtz built a Hall of Fame career at Notre Dame, won a national championship and then became one of the most genuine voices ESPN ever had in a studio. SVP and Rece Davis remembering him the right way is fitting because those are exactly the kind of voices that understand what he meant to the sport beyond the wins and losses. 89 years old and he left nothing on the table," another added. "The coaches who actually changed programs and then had the self-awareness to translate that into television are rare and Lou Holtz was the best version of that transition. SVP and Rece Davis grew up in this industry watching him and the fact that they are the ones leading the tribute tells you everything about how the people inside the sport actually felt about him. 89 years and a life completely full," a netizen said. "Watching Lou on ESPN used to be prime time football wisdom. The man, the myth, the motivational master. Lou Holtz could coach, commentate, and inspire all at once," added another fan whose sports memories have been touched by Holtz.

Lou Holtz Coached In College, NFL and Was Media Force

Holtz leaves a legacy that is larger than life. He is still the only head coach in college football history to take six programs to bowl games and the only coach to lead four programs to a top-15 finish in the AP rankings. Holtz didn’t just coach in college. In 1976 he was head coach of the New York Jets, going 3-11 in his stint before returning to dominate the college landscape. He was also a tremendous voice on ESPN covering college football.