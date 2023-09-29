‘He Didn’t Say Anything Terrible’ | Legendary CFB Coach Steve Spurrier Agrees With Lou Holtz’s Assessment Of Ohio State Being SOFT Under Ryan Day

Former Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier is known for having strong opinions. The 1966 Heisman Trophy winner, who now works as a college football analyst, also is no stranger to stirring up controversy.

This week the coach also known as “Ol’ Ball Coach” gave his opinion in the ongoing former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz and current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day beef.

During a recent appearance on the “Another Dooley Noted Podcast,” Spurrier took Holtz’s side and even said the former sideline stalker in South Bend wasn’t wrong in his take as it pertains to the Buckeyes under Ryan Day.



Spurrier Gon’ Spurrier

“He didn’t say anything terrible,” said Spurrier about Holtz’s comments. “Ohio State lost some close games. They’ve been outmuscled. He [Day] didn’t necessarily clobber Notre Dame. He was very fortunate.” “Danny Wuerffel (former Florida QB under Spurrier) and I, if we had won a game like that where we scored on the 1-yard line with two seconds left,” said Spurrier. “We’d be saying a lot of thank you Lords instead of ‘we’re tough, we’re mean.’ We’d be saying a lot of thank yous, that’s for sure. Either team could’ve won that game.”

Spurrier’s comments stem from the aforementioned Day calling out Holtz following the Buckeyes’ win in South Bend last Saturday. In his postgame presser Day voiced his displeasure with Holtz saying his team was SOFT. Holtz also talked about all the losses in big games, and for him it all went back to be dominated physically.



Holtz Doubled Down After Day’s Comments

Despite the Fighting Irish’s 16-14 loss to the Buckeyes, Holtz didn’t change his tune one bit during an appearance Tuesday with OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.” Holtz doubled down on his previous statement, and even added a little to it.

“I honestly felt Notre Dame was a better football team and more physical.” “I’m sorry that Coach Day was offended by it,” Holtz said. “I hope he goes on and has a wonderful year. I don’t think they’ll be a great football team. I really don’t. I felt Notre Dame won the football game. All we had to do was fall on the ball. The last two minutes, the opposition is not Ohio State. The opposition is the clock.”

Holtz and Spurrier’s opinion has some relevancy to it, but not enough to really throw Day and the Buckeyes under the bus, especially after his team won the game.

And, in the case of Holtz, he sounds like a homer.