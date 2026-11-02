‘You Don’t Know Your Daughter’: Justin Jefferson Gets Labeled Deadbeat Dad By Heckling Lions Fan, and Vikings Nation Thinks It Was ‘Lame’

An NFL player involved in one or more high-profile paternity suits is not uncommon. Most players just don’t have fans heckling them about it in the middle of a football game as the players walk the sidelines. Fans are always going to heckle certain players, and nowadays it seems one’s personal life is always up for grabs.

A clip of a fan shouting at Vikings $140M star wide receiver Justin Jefferson during the Minnesota’s first loss of the NFL season — a 19-15 heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions — has gone viral, sparking fan reaction.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson was heckled then had a brief exchange with a Detroit Lions fan, who accused the $140M wide receiver of being a deadbeat dad during the Vikings’ 19-15 loss at Ford Field. (Photo: Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

As Jefferson held a towel on the sidelines as he prepared to re-enter the game at some point, you can hear a fan shouting “Take care of your daughter. Take care of your daughter,” which triggered Jefferson who pointed at the fan and shouted “You don’t know me.”

The relentless fan kept shouting, “take care of your daughter. You don’t know your daughter. You don’t know your daughter.”

Jefferson got increasingly frustrated and animated, shouting back at the man to “STFU.”

Fans Chime In On Heckler Calling Jefferson A Deadbeat Dad



The Detroit fan faced some major backlash on social media, as fans thought he went too far with the personal attack on Jefferson’s family life.

“as a lions fan don’t speak on nobody kids bro this is lame,” one user commented on X under the video. “ah this isn’t it trash talk his game all you want, don’t speak on his kids,” another fan agreed. “Man fr. MF talking prolly a deadbeat, lmao. Uncalled for,” a netizen quipped. “You guys earned that win against My Team. This sh*t’s not necessary and very sad,” another fan said in defense of Jefferson.

The incident was another tough pill to swallow for Jefferson, who had just five catches for 33 yards on Sunday, but managed to get into the end zone once. It’s been a frustrating season for Jefferson who is still an elite receiver, but hasn’t been targeted or producing the same production with Kyler Murray at the helm.

Why Was Fan Heckling Justin Jefferson About His Daughter?

For those who are unaware, Jefferson was involved in a high-profile paternity and custody lawsuit in early 2024 with his ex-girlfriend, attorney Andrea Galea. In January of 2024, Galea filed a paternity and support lawsuit against Jefferson in Essex County, New Jersey, family court regarding her daughter, Stella Anastasia (born Dec. 21, 2023). Galea claimed Jefferson was the father, pressured her to get an abortion, and failed to provide financial support.

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Jefferson filed a countersuit demanding a paternity test, seeking an injunction to stop Galea from sharing child-related information publicly, and accusing her of social media self-promotion.

In July of 2024, New Jersey family court Judge Aldo J. Russo officially established Jefferson as the biological father following testing and the court granted legal joint custody to Jefferson and Galea.

An interim child support agreement was established, and the court ordered both parents to communicate civilly regarding the child’s well-being. The amount of the support is undisclosed.

Not sure what the relationship between Jefferson, his daughter or his ex is, but he’s making his payments. Maybe the fan knows something about Jefferson that we don’t. There’s been no reports of him being a deadbeat dad. Then again, an NFC North matchup for high stakes at Ford Field in Detroit will make any opposing superstar the center of some heckling. These franchises have been arch-enemies for decades, so it gets personal for everyone, and Jefferson got the brunt of it on Sunday.