‘Tell Justin Jefferson To Take Yo’ Ahh To Disney World Then’: Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill Is Motivated By His Son Telling Kids His Dad Is Vikings Wide Receiver

Every time WR Tyreek Hill takes the microphone he has something interesting to say. With all of the rumors that were circulating about his future with the Miami Dolphins and possibly being traded during the offseason, Reek’s on-field life is busy enough.

With a reported 10 kids (on the low end) in his family stable, Reek must spread his love around. He also has a higher percentage of strange things happening because kids always throw you for a loop.

Tyreek Hill’s Son Says Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Is His Dad

During a recent press conference Hill explained how one of his sons has a favorite NFL wide receiver and it’s not his dad.



Wild: Tyreek Hill says his son likes Justin Jefferson more than him and tells people that Jefferson is his dad and not Tyreek.



“Tell Justin Jefferson to take yo’ ahh to Disney.”



“My sons, they be on my head,” Hill told reporters. “My kids are like Justin Jefferson fanatics, they really enjoy Justin Jefferson a lot so, I was talking to my son on Facetime last night and his mom told me one of the kids came up to him and was like” You Tyreek Hill son” and Reek’s son was like “nah Justin Jefferson’s my dad.”

“I’m like uhh. So I got him on Facetime and I’m like ‘so Justin Jefferson’s your dad?’”

He’s like, “nah dad.”

Hill continued: “I was like, well tell Justin Jefferson to take yo ass to Disney World then.”

Hill says that just motivates him more, and it came from a good place.

“But just small reminders like that from my kids always keep me wanting to achieve more and continue to get better,” Hill said. “At the end of the day, man, my whole family, my kids, we like to play jokes on each other, so I just know it’s in the spirit of just playing jokes and having fun.

Tyreek Hill Is Highly Motivated To Rebound From Down Year In 2024

After a disappointing season, where Miami failed to make the playoffs and Reek spent the season fighting legal and paternity issues while experiencing a dip in production, entering 2025, Reek is trying to be the best version of himself he can be and out the drama behind him.

In his first season with Miami in 2022, after leaving Patrick Mahomes’ vaunted KC offense, Hill racked up 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. During the 2023 season, he grabbed another 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was at his peak and the focus of Tua Tagvailoa’s many passes.

Last season in 17 games, he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Hill has given a warning to opposing NFL defenses entering this season.

“This whole offseason, I’ve been busting my tail,” Hill said. “I told my dad — I want to see what it looks like when I just focus on football, on myself and family . . . I feel like I haven’t been giving the best version of Tyreek my whole entire career.

Tyreek Hill Wants To Be His Son’s Favorite Wide Receiver

Well maybe that blunt honesty from his son is what Hill needed to hear. Deep down, he probably wants his sons to think he’s the best in the game. It’s a hunger a $90M contract can’t fulfill.

“That’s what keeps me hungry, man. Just trying to continue to stay at the top and continuing to be the leader in my household for my kids because everything I do (they are watching.)

Last season, Justin Jefferson was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time and was named First Team All-Pro for the second time in his five-year career. After a 2023 that limited him to 10 games, Jefferson caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and re-establishing himself as the best in the game.