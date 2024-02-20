“It’s Not Gender, It’s Not Genetics” | Kenny Smith Says He Was “Advocating” For Sabrina Ionescu, Not Doubting Her Ability To Compete With Stephen Curry

The Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout was probably the highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend. During the competition, which Ionescu lost 29-26 in the NBA’s attempt at their version of Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King, the always-entertaining Kenny Smith drew the wrath of X users and other media pundits when they apparently misunderstood one of his comments.

Kenny Smith Says Steph Curry Had Advantage

The WNBA 3-point line distance is closer to the basket than the NBA. The WNBA 3-point line is 22 feet and 1.75 inches (6.75 meters) from the center of the basket, whereas the NBA 3-point line is 23 feet and 9 inches (7.24 meters) at its farthest point.

Both shooters let it fly from the same distance. The only variable was that Ionescu was able to use a WNBA ball. It was an entertaining match, but it was clear that Curry was more comfortable shooting from the deepest part of the court.

After the contest, Smith angered some uptight basketball fans when he said Ionescu should have shot from the women’s 3-point line to make the competition more evenly matched.

“I think she should’ve shot from the women’s line, that would have been a fair contest, I still root for Sabrina, she should have shot from 3-point line that women shoot from,” Smith said. “There’s a women’s tee in golf, and there’s a men’s tee for a reason,” he added.

Did Sabrina Ionescu shoot the lights out from NBA range last night? Yes.



Did Sabrina Ionescu use a WNBA regulation sized basketball? Yes.



Did Kenny Smith have to point that out while the NBA is clearly trying to promote & uplift women’s sports? No.



pic.twitter.com/CA0IZhoNlp — Coach Russo (@MrRussoHealth) February 18, 2024

But Smith’s reasoning indicated he didn’t intend to be chauvinistic or insulting or demeaning towards women athletes, as some took it. The tremendous pushback he got from another broadcasting character, former NBA great Reggie Miller, is what created the best TV drama of the evening and got more people riled up.

Kenny Smith Clarifies His Statement

On Monday, Smith appeared on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” to defend himself by claiming people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

Smith says he was advocating for Ionescu, pointing out that Curry had an unfair advantage in that he practices shooting from a farther distance. Ionescu had to shoot from the NBA three-point line.

“I think it’s much ado about nothing, honestly,” Kenny Smith said. “Most people who know basketball understood what I was talking about. Actually, I was advocating for her, more than anything else, because basketball is muscle memory. So he practices from one range, she practices from another.”

“There’s even a study … the guy who throws darts. And if you move him out even one step, his accuracy changes dramatically. So I’m like, ‘Why is (Curry) getting the advantage, to shoot at his line? That’s an advantage. It’s not gender, it’s not genetics.”

Kenny Smith on criticism of his Sabrina Ionescu comments:



"Much ado about nothing honestly. Most people who know basketball understood…I was advocating for her more than anything else…

…

"My…track record speaks for itself"



Full SAS talk at 22m30s: https://t.co/YunKZ9gQy5 pic.twitter.com/Bnn7xama5t — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 20, 2024

Smith came under fire from all directions when he made his statement and the general public jumped to the conclusion that he was trying to disparage Ionescu — and women athletes in general — in some way.

Even if most listeners understood that Kenny was not trying to diss Ionescu in any way, it’s understandable that some could take it as a slight. And he had to know that his statement would at the most cause a controversy and ruffle a few feathers and at the least demand a further explanation.

Smith gave that explanation, but he wasn’t remorseful or regretful in any way. Plus, we know Smith is a full-fledged entertainer and NBA hoops legend as a media personality. He’s one cog in the legendary “Inside The NBA ” on TNT crew, and everyone knows that discretion is not usually their strong suit. Comedy is always in play, and brutal honesty is what has made the show a staple.

Everyone knows Ionescu can shoot the pill. Smith also has a point as far as muscle memory and distance is concerned. Maybe if she had three to four months to consistently shoot her three from NBA range, then she would have fared even better. It’s not like Curry blew her out.

He had to hit some clutch baskets on his last rack to edge Ionescu, who handled the increased distance in stride.