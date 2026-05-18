‘Trade Julius Randle For Some Fried Catfish and a Pot Of Gumbo!’: Kendrick Perkins Admits That Minnesota Failed Anthony Edwards By Giving Up KAT

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most discussed players in the NBA. He’s also one of the most disrespected. He’s been called soft, overrated, among other things. People forget that the closest Anthony Edwards ever came to being a true champion was when the multi-talented KAT was his wingman in Minnesota.

Knicks Won Karl-Anthony Towns For Julius Randle Trade: KAT Still Being Undervalued

Despite showing that he was one of the most offensively gifted and unique big men in the NBA, criticisms of KAT continued as he was traded to the Knicks for Julius Randle. After that, despite leading the Knicks to the ECF, the team reportedly considered trading him for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

RELATED: ‘Leon Rose Has To Cover For His Mistakes’: Giannis Trade Is Desperation Move For Knicks Team Already In Championship Mix With Karl Anthony-Towns

Now, however, if there was any more proof that the Wolves made a huge mistake letting an automatic 20-10 player go in the prime of his career, well look no further than what the Ducks have done since KAt’s arrival.

Minnesota is a solid team, but they are a pretender at best with Randle acting as a much-less dynamic No. 2 than KAT was as Edwards’ safety valve. The Knicks, on the other hand are entering their second straight Eastern Conference Finals as favorites, with the best chance they have had to win an NBA championship since losing to Houston in seven games in 1994. The organization hasn’t won since 1973.

Kendrick Perkins Says T-Wolves Lost KAT Trade, Should Get Rid Of Randle ASAP

And now that TRUTH is revealing itself rather than being told through a scripted narrative formulated by social media haters and anti-NY media, it’s clear that the Knicks got it right and Ant-Man will be paying for the departure of his true No. 2 for years to come as he tries to navigate through a loaded Western Conference.

Kendrick Perkins basically expressed what plenty of T-Wolves fans feel after another failed playoff run, with added drama when Anthony Edwards dapped up the entire Spurs bench with 8 minutes left in the elimination game.

“I would trade Julius Randle. I don’t give a damn if it’s for some fried catfish and a pot of gumbo!” Perk said on “First Take” on Monday.

"I would trade Julius Randle. I don't give a damn if it's for some fried catfish and a pot of gumbo!" @KendrickPerkins calls for Julius Randle to leave the Timberwolves 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VVCDjEAQVm — First Take (@FirstTake) May 18, 2026

“I’m big on body language, and when I was talking to Julius Randle, I said that he had never gotten over the fact since the trade deadline. Go look at his numbers. There was a dropoff because his name was mentioned in trade rumors because they wanted Giannis Antetokounmpo. He wasn’t professional enough to say this is a business,” Perk said.

“By the way, we saw this same Julius Randle in the last part of stint with the New York Knicks. Before I do anything with the draft, I would trade Julius Randle. … I would get him out of my locker room, and listen to what those guys were saying he had become a cancer. He had made it uncomfortable in that locker room for [Wolves] coach [Chris] Finch to even do his job. And this is supposed to be your Robin to Anthony Edwards,” Perkins ranted.

“This is the guy they traded Karl-Anthony Towns for, who they drafted with the No. 1 pick. I believe if they have Karl-Anthony Towns now that series would look a lot different.”

Knicks fans are content with the trade as is, of course, while Minnesota fans who have hated on KAT must live with the lesser of the two players.

We won that trade by miles and miles!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NrCyQ2zQ5s — Knick With The Knack (@KnickWitDaKnack) May 18, 2026

Fans Blast Kendrick Perkins For Dissing Julius Randle: Say Blame Lies Elsewhere

Minnesota T-Wolves fans shot back at Perkins’ scathing assessment of Julis Randle’s future with the Wolves, blaming other players. They don’t want to face the reality that the T-Wolves got swindled with the Randle trade. He isn’t in the same category as a player as KAT is and his attitude makes his status even lower. The fact that he averaged less than 13 points per game against the Spurs is even more telling.

“hey follow the Leader.Ant was horrible on defense and gave up offensive rebounds too many times as well. He didn’t get back on defense either.Once Ant knows it’s over he just gives up,” one fan said. “What about that over paid garbage can named#RudyGobert? He’s top 5 one of the worst starters in the league. How does he get a pass year after year?” added another. “The early handshakes shows leader weakness in my opinion. In all of my years in sports, every coach taught me the same thing: play to the final whistle regardless of score. Quitting 8 mins early to dap up the spurs is crazy work. Not something our superstar should be doing,” said a third fan who chose to let Anthony Edwards receive the brunt of the wrath rather than Randle. “We’re Just So Negative … Just a Bunch of Little Kids”: Anthony Edwards Is Realizing How Damaging Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Was To Timberwolves’ Rise

Towns Has A Chance To Rise To Superstar Status With Knicks Title

Either way, KAT can continue to elevate his standing around the league and make plenty of people eat crow if he can continue to be an elite player and help the Knicks past the Cleveland Cavs into the NBA Finals. Winning the city’s first title since 1973 would be iconic.