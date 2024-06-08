‘Just Getting Away From Basketball A Little Bit’ | Caitlin Clark Has Best WNBA Game After Clearing Air On Absence From Team Function

The Indiana Fever are the biggest draw in the WNBA, and that’s thanks in large part to 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star has been the talk of the league since she was taken with the top overall selection. While Clark has had her moments, there’s been more struggle than early success for Clark and her teammates. Friday’s 85-83 road win over the lowly Washington Mystics (0-10) made the Fever 3-9.

Clark had her best shooting game of the season, 8 of 15 from the field and 7-for-13 from three, tying her career-high of 30 points. Clark also chipped in with eight rebounds and six assists.

The sharpshooter looked quicker and more decisive in the win, and her teammates seemed to be in a much better rhythm with their franchise player.

In the win Clark bounced back from her career-low of three points in Sunday’s 104-68 blowout loss to the New York Liberty. Following the loss Clark decided she needed to get away from the game a bit and therefore she decided to skip a birthday celebration for teammate Grace Berger. In the aftermath of her absence Clark was quick to quell any notion of team conflict.

The Indiana Fever fought until the end to edge out the 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics 🙌



Caitlin Clark went crazy for the Fever, dropping 30 PTS (53.3 FG%), 7 3PM, 8 REB, 6 AST, & 4 STL!

Clark Clears The Air On Absence

Speaking with reporters following Wednesday’s practice, Clark let it be known that she just needed a few days after a crazy 11-game stretch to begin the season.

“Just getting away from basketball a little bit,” she replied when asked about her off days. Getting some sleep, getting some rest, and just taking care of my body.”

Whatever Clark did, it worked, as she rebounded from her worst game as a pro to have her best game against the Mystics.

This is the largest attendance of any WNBA game EVER! Caitlin Clark is the reason 20,333 total tickets sold 🤑 pic.twitter.com/4SmDAKzGzc — Aura Sports (@AuraSportsHQ) June 8, 2024

Caitlin Clark Effect Is Real

How real is the Caitlin Clark effect, you ask? Friday’s game against the Mystics, which was originally scheduled to be played at the team’s home court, was moved to Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Wizards. Not only was the atmosphere in and around the arena on 10 all day, a sellout crowd of 20,333 fans packed the arena. It’s the largest attendance of any WNBA game ever.

No player in the WNBA moves the meter quite like Clark, and that was on full display Friday night, even as the visiting team there were far more Clark (Fever) jerseys in the stands than the Mystics.



The Fever now travel to face the Connecticut Sun, the lone undefeated team in the league, on Monday. The Sun won the two earlier meetings, the first a 92-71 blowout at home. The second meeting was much closer, with the Fever losing 88-84 at home.