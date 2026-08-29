‘Like Stephen A. He Used Charisma To Make It’: Fans Can’t Believe Former NBA Player John Salley Says He Was Paid $80K A Week To Talk Sports and He Doesn’t Even Watch

Former NBA forward John Salley — who won four championships with the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers — recently revealed that he earned $80,000 a week hosting The Best Damn Sports Show Period. Salley noted that the gig paid him more than a lot of his actual NBA-career playing days, and he didn’t have to watch sports to do it.

John Salley Played Basketball But Didn’t Watch It

The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets legend even joked that it took the production crew seven years to realize he wasn’t actually watching the games.

John Salley says The Best Damn Sports Show Period took seven years to realize he did not watch sports. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/04YyqcOWur — Scoopdy Whoop (@Scoopdy_Whoop) August 28, 2026

The Teleprompter Incident That Exposed Salley Didn’t Watch Much Sports

Salley recalled an on-air blunder when he read former NBA forward Richard Jefferson’s name backward off the teleprompter as “Jefferson, Richard” because he genuinely did not recognize him. That left his co-hosts stunned. Salley casually defended himself by pointing out that he read what was written — and wasn’t spending his free time watching basketball anyway.

“They didn’t find out that I didn’t know sports until the seventh year. They would put a name on the board and ask, ‘Sal, who’s that? What do they do?’ I’d be like, ‘I don’t know, hockey.’”

“I’m reading the teleprompter and it said, ‘Jefferson, Richard.’ I was like, ‘Jefferson Richard…’ They were like, ‘How do you not know this is Richard Jefferson? He played at Arizona.’ I go, ‘You guys act like I watch basketball. I’m not watching this stuff. You want me to give you two hours of my life for free after they paid me $80,000 a week? You’ve got to be kidding me.’”

Salley said he knew football but admitted he knew almost nothing about baseball. He also learned not to chase every opportunity to appear on camera after getting advice from John Kruk.

“John Kruk was like, ‘Man, I’ve been here and only did three segments and got the same paycheck.’ Don’t rush to be in front of the camera so much.”

Fans Chime In

Salley’s revelation got social media talking with fans giving their varying opinions on the matter.

“John Salley been running plays on everybody. Even when he does these podcasts he just be talking,” a fan said.

“Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t know much about basketball. He’s there to be funny,” another fan admitted.

“Personality will take you far,” someone else replied.

“Like Stephen A. he used their charisma to make it. They actually faked ’til they made it,” a fan commented.

“I believe there is a large amount of commentators just like him. One former NFL commentator had the gall to say he didn’t respect a team that was in the NBA Finals,” someone mentioned.

“He fits right in with the rest of today’s sports media,”’a fan quipped.

“That’s just being lazy. You’d think a pro athlete would take pride in on a new venture. But if they are not pushing you to, it is what it is. I approach each and every endeavor with the same passion and energy. I never want anyone to think I am not giving them my best,” another fan spewed.

What’s Salley Up To Now?

After essentially bragging about collecting a lucrative paycheck for seven years, Salley now works as a wellness entrepreneur, plant-based advocate, media host, and actor.

He co-founded Deuces 22, a cannabis and wellness brand, with his daughter, Tyla, to promote plant-based health and holistic living. He is also an active vegan chef and wellness speaker.

Salley also leverages that sports broadcasting background to host Power Forward on the Spark Network, a show focused on personal growth and life transitions.