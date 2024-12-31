“Not The Same Man Who Was In My DMs Trying To Fly Me Out”:Washington Commanders Jeremy Reaves Proposes To Girl, Then Gets Outed On X By Alleged Stripper Side Piece

Social media is a place where your greatest joys and warts are often magnified in one rollecoaster ride of events and emotions.

It’s where one’s deepest secrets can be unleashed to millions at the drop of a dime, turning a glorious day into a forgetful moment.

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves celebrated his team’s playoff-clinching win against the Atlanta Falcons on SNF by bringing his girlfriend down from the stands, romantically dropping to one knee in front of the world to propose.

Washington Commanders Safety Jeremy Reaves Proposes To Girlfriend After Game

News outlet showered the loving moment all over the airwaves and that opened up another can of worms.

Not the same man who was in my DMs trying to fly me out & fuck I think the fuck not https://t.co/6KW9A5St7f — kia (@onlykiaaaaa) December 30, 2024

A video circulating on social media shows Reaves on one knee at Northwest Stadium, asking a stunned Mikaela Worley to marry him, and after she said yes they hugged and Reaves had a wedding ring on deck to slip on her finger before they posed for pictures, capturing the moment in time.

Stripper Accuses Reaves Of Trying To Fly Her Out For Sex

In less than 24 hours, the magical moment was ruined by an X user named @onlykiaaaaa, who appears to be…surprise! …an exotic dancer. The snitch jumped on her account and quote-tweeted the video to expose him as a cheater.

“Not the same man who was in my DMs trying to fly me out & f–k. I think the f–k not,” she posted, trying desperately to make herself important and rain on Reaves and his fiancée’s parade.

While she held the spotlight, the same woman then reportedly posted a short video featuring sexual sounds where she covered herself as well as the person she was servicing, in an attempt to prove she was not lying about Reaves.

Washington Commanders Safety Jeremy Reaves Is In A Great Spot On and Off Field

With the new marriage on the horizon and Reaves’ positive recovery since having surgery for a partially torn ACL in October 2023 (which ended that season prematurely) things were looking up for the Washington Commanders’ safety.

Whatever drama stems from this probably won’t stop the wedding. Reaves will only owe an explanation to his fiancée — if these accusations are proven to be true. The stripper says Reaves attempted to fly her out, so he actually didn’t do anything with her physically. Sounds like a possible extortion plot that went south.



RELATED: Why Did Rap Legend Luke Drag ‘Coached Up Gold Digger’Lisa Raye Into His Defense Of Travis Hunter’s Fiancé Leanna Lenee?

Who knows? The clout chase is at an all-time high.

Exotic dancer suggests something about her previously caught the eye of newly engaged Washington Commanders defensive back Jeremy Reaves. (Photo: @onlykiaaaaa/Instagram)

After beating a gritty Atlanta Falcons team in overtime to clinch a spot in the playoffs, Reaves is looking forward to the first postseason game for the Commanders since 2020 and the franchise’s first playoff win in 20 years as he also has one more regular-season game to improve on the 20 tackles he’s racked up in his comeback 2024 season.

