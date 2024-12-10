‘He Did Give Great Insight From His Side’: Jennifer Lopez Says She and MLB Legend Alex Rodriguez Went To Strip Club Together To Help Her Prepare For “Hustlers” Role

Jenni Lopez, aka JLo, has made her niche in the entertainment world as a singer, songwriter and actress. The 55-year-old has also had her share of high-profile relationships. The “AlI I Have” singer has dated the likes of Diddy, and she even had a decade-long marriage to Latin salsa singer Marc Anthony. One of Lopez’s higher-profile relationships was with former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez.

The two dated from 2017 to 2021, becoming engaged in 2019. While together JLo landed the role Ramona Vega in “Hustlers,” a movie detailing the veteran exotic dancer’s life. In preparation for the role JLo admitted that it was harder than it looked, and Rodriguez offered his help in any way he could. During an appearance “Late Night with Seth Myers,” the former “In Living Color” fly girl revealed that she and A-Rod visited a strip club to help her gain comfort in playing the role.

J.Lo Opens Up On Alex Rodriguez Helping Her Prep For Role

Lopez told Meyers that A-Rod provided some invaluable help that really made her grasp the role.

“He [Rodriguez] did give a great insight from his side. This is how it opens up. I said I am doing this movie ‘Hustlers,’ and I’m playing a strippe and I will have to visit some strip clubs, and he’s like, ‘Really? I’ll go with you, I know everything.’”

Lopez Went All Out For Role

A renowned dancer, Lopez killed the dancing scenes, but it was her work behind the scenes that made the movie pop. Per the film’s director, Lorene Scafaria, Lopez went above and beyond actually researching the role.

“She’s obviously such an unbelievable dancer, but she trained so hard-core for this,” Scafaria told Vulture magazine in a 2019 interview. “Pole dancing is not like anything else. It required muscles you don’t know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way.”

“She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some … insights,” Scafaria the director added.

Did Trust Issues Play A Role In Breakup

Hearing Lopez tell Meyers that A-Rod said he knew everything about strip clubs is probably part of the reason why the two called off their engagement in 2021. At the time of their split a purported close friend of Lopez’s told People magazine that Lopez was downright “miserable” and afraid of being cheated on.

Multiple reports stated that Lopez definitely had trust issues as it pertains to A-Rod, and that was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

Since ending her relationship with A-Rod, JLo rekindled with actor Ben Affleck whom she married in 2022. The two are currently in the midst of a divorce following two years of marriage.



The old adage about JLo has become that the Bronx, New York, native has more rings than most professional sports franchises.