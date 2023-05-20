Jamal Murray Calls ‘Bang’ to Mike Breen During 23-Point Fourth Quarter | Top 5 Players Left In the Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference finals matchup. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was electric in the fourth quarter; he scored 23 points and hit four threes. He even paid homage to the television broadcast crew during his run.

Electric Fourth Quarter

Murray took a handoff from Nikola Jokic and nailed his fourth three of the fourth quarter over LeBron James.

“Bang!” Murray yelled, and pointed to ESPN play-by-play man Mike Breen. A nod to the latter’s trademark call on his way back down the floor.

Jamal Murray points to Mike Breen and calls "BANG" after hitting the three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NkwgqB1qsK — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2023

The performance by Murray is one of the best we’ve seen in the playoffs and it got us thinking; who are the top five players remaining in these playoffs?

Top 5 Players Left In The Playoffs

#5. LeBron James/Jamal Murray

It seems sacrilegious to not have LeBron on a postseason top-five list, while also simultaneously disrespectful to have him and Murray on the same line. But it’s safe to say storylines and history are clouding our minds. We need to look objectively at facts and what’s happening in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Bron is averaging 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5,9 assists per game on 49/23/76 shooting splits. He’s .162 in WS/48 (league average is .100) and he’s a 1.1 in Value-Over-Replacement Player (replacement level player is -2.0). At 38 years old, he’s doing some amazing things but he’s nowhere near peak levels. Still, he’s good enough to help push his team to the conference finals.

Murray is averaging 27.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 47/40/91 shooting splits. He’s .194 in WS/48 and he’s 1.0 in VORP. He is only 25 and after missing the last two postseasons with injury he’s reminding everyone that he is playoff performer and elite shot maker. He’s averaging 7.2 more ppg in the playoffs than he did in the regular season.

#4. Jayson Tatum

One of the league’s apex predator wings is already playing in his fourth conference finals at 25 years of age. He’s averaging 28.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 45/35/87 shooting splits.

He was ice cold for the majority of game 6 in the conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, then hit the four biggest shots of the game to save the Boston Celtics’ season. Then in game 7 he was majestic: 51 points 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 0 turnovers in a blowout victory.

#3. Anthony Davis

The Lakers big man has been a two-way wrecking ball this postseason. He’s been the best defensive player in the playoffs and it’s not really close. Davis is leading all playoff performers in rebounds (13.8) and blocks (3.2) per game.

He’s number one in total defensive win shares and .205 in WS/48.

#2. Jimmy Butler

“Playoff Jimmy” is apparently a thing. He is the epitome of the saying “built for this.” Butler’s force of will and determination on top of his immense IQ and skill are a dangerous combination at this time of the year.

He’s averaging 31.5 points. 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game on 52/37/80 shooting splits. He’s second in WS/48 at .257 and third in VORP at 1.2.

His teammates all know what to do to settle the team down in the pressure cooker of the playoffs.

“Get the ball to Jimmy” -Kyle Lowry kept it simple when describing the @MiamiHeat’s explosive 2nd half as they stole Game 1 over the Celtics in Boston. 🏀#EasternConferenceFinals #NBAPlayoffs #Heat #Celtics @Klow7 pic.twitter.com/uZ8WiLN8B8 — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) May 18, 2023

#1. Nikola Jokic

If you didn’t realize Jokic was the best player in the world the last two years running, perhaps you’re getting to see why in these playoffs.

His numbers — 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists per game on 54/47/79 shooting splits. 58.9 eFG% and 62.9 TS% — are absurd.

He leads all playoff performers in offensive win shares, total win shares and WS/48 at .320. He’s first in VORP and the Nuggets are two games away from the NBA Finals.