“It’s Never Really Been Done Before”| Houston Rockets Role Player Reggie Bullock Buys Island In Belize To Create Generational Wealth For His Family

Houston Rocket’s Reggie Bullock is no NBA superstar by any stretch of the imagination, but he has made north of $38 million in his career, and as the 32-year-old is coming up on “old age” in basketball years, he says he has invested in some land with the goal of producing generational wealth.

It’s a family project that he is confident will benefit them and provide a great nest egg for the future.

Reggie Bullock Buys Private Island In Belize

During an interview with Cam Newton on Newton’s podcast “Funky Friday With Cam Newton,” the Houston Rockets forward told the former NFL MVP that he had bought a private island he found in Belize for $2 million and described it as a business project that could possibly bring his family “generational wealth”.

“I found Belize off YouTube,” said Bullock, a career 7.7 point per game scorer. “When you are getting funds from our profession and what we doing, it’s like, ‘What I’m going to do with it?’ And one of my main things, it was just more about generational wealth for me. It was a project that I felt like I should jump on, and it’s never really been done before. But I was all up for the challenge for it.”

While Bullock has his family in mind with this business move, he says his family didn’t really take an initial liking to the island that he bought. But Bullock immediately envisioned all of the different possibilities that he could make happen with this island.

One of the many possibilities was a private vacation home for him and his family, that would build profits over the years. Along with a vacation home, Bullock also envisions a mansion on the island, as well as multiple villas and plenty of structures down the line.

“It’s a space that I can’t wait to be able to just sit back and enjoy it with my family and see all the hard work that it’s taken now to actually see this come,” he shared. “When I am 40, 50 years old we’ll always have a pad that we can all call home. So, that was my main thing going in.”

Bullock Still Stacking Paper, Now Playing For Houston Rockets

While Bullock has one of the coolest side missions he’s focused on outside of basketball, he’s still an NBA player, and with the season just beginning, he’s still going to have to lock in and focus.

The Houston Rockets are a young team, with a young core of future stars such as Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., as well as rookies Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore.

But they also did a great job of surrounding this young talent with veterans like standout guard Fred VanVleet, whom they picked up this past summer in free agency, and other veteran role players like Bullock, who can provide good minutes and experience to a young team looking to make the next leap to become contenders.

Who Is Reggie Bullock?

Bullock is an 11-year NBA veteran sharpshooter with career stints with the L.A. Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and the Rockets.

Despite being a role player with a career season-high scoring average of 11.3 ppg, the 32-year-old will make $10,489,600 this season. So, he can keep investing and comfortably plan for his future without the stress of being a heavy lifter on a contending team.

Bullock has lofty goals for his private island, and if he can continue to be a serviceable role player, he’ll keep a steady cash flow that’s needed to make it happen.