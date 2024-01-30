Firearms. Domestic Abuse. Allegedly Calling His Son and Daughter Derogatory Names | Is Rajon Rondo Just a Bad Guy?

We know Rajon Rondo will probably end up in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s from the old school of traditional point guards, has played with some of the greatest to ever do it and helped the NBA’s two coveted franchises win titles during his 16-year-career.

During his playing days, the master class floor general drafted out of the basketball factory Kentucky was known to have a mean streak, which served him well in a pro league where grit and toughness is an attribute.

Since retirement, after the 2021-22 season, Rondo’s personal life has revealed some warts in his character that makes the average fan wonder if he is just a bad guy.

Rajon Rondo Arrested On Drug and Gun Charges

Rondo was arrested on gun and drug charges in Indiana over the weekend, according to various news reports coming out of Louisville, Kentucky.

All of the charges Rondo is facing are misdemeanors and the drug he allegedly had was marijuana, so nobody is going to label him a criminal after this incident.

According to Indiana State Police spokesman Stephen Wheeles, Rondo was reportedly pulled over for a traffic violation in Indiana on Sunday. After the officer conducted a search of the former NBA star’s car on suspicion of smelling marijuana, the search allegedly revealed a gun, along with a “personal use” amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, which we can only assume was either some kind of leaf, pipe or vaping apparatus.

Rondo was arrested and booked at Jackson County Jail and Rondo, worth an estimated $45 million, bonded out quickly but refused to comment on his arrest. It remains unclear whether or not he will be arraigned for the offense.

Pro athletes get in trouble for worse infractions all the time, but two run-ins with the law since 2022 and a messy personal life suggests a pattern is developing.

Rajon Rondo Allegedly Threatened To Kill Wife While Brandishing Firearm

In May of 2022, Ashley Bachelor, the mother of his children, was granted temporary custody and an emergency protective order after the two-time NBA champion was accused of pulling a gun on her and threatening her life. He also has allegedly committed these violent acts in front of their children, according to multiple sources.

The victim stated at the time that Rondo became “enraged and violent” pulled out a gun in their Louisville home and threatened to kill her.

While the initial EPO was dismissed in June 2022, a new EPO was taken out against Rondo by her in March 2023. That order was dismissed in August 2023.

It’s good that the case was dismissed as far as Rondo’s reputation is concerned, but the following vivid description of his egregious behavior as a father and the disparaging way he talks to his son and daughter is unfathomable to the point where you hope Bachelor is telling a lie.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” said Rondo’s children’s mother. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p—y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b–ch.’” “Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, b–ch, and d–khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.” Is Rajon Rondo OK? We have no problem with Rondo’s history of abrasive language and spats on the floor with opposing players and even his own coaches. Rick Carlisle Goes Billy Ball And Dares Rajon Rondo To Give Him The Latrell Sprewell Treatment They did say he was one of the only people who could ever challenge LeBron James.

But that stuff was on the court. During the heat of the game.

Rondo’s recent behavior makes you wonder if he’s just a bad guy. Firearms. Verbal and physical abuse of the kids and their mom. We hope whatever Rondo is going through, which at the very least, has his judgment clouded, he can get help for and begin to rebuild the relationship with his family. Also, these kinds of problems can’t be good for your potential HOF résumé.