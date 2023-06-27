“If Larry Bird Played In This Era, I Think He’d Be In Europe” | Why Dennis Rodman Is Completely Wrong About Larry Legend In Today’s NBA

Five-time NBA champion and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was a lot things when played. A complex personality with some hidden demons and incredible determinaton and athleticism that allowed him to become an all-time rebounder in NBA history.

He was a competitor like no other, often jumping into the crowds to secure one of the many boards he corralled on a particular night. That’s what made him the best rebounder in the NBA and also its most versatile defender.

He used his guile to agitate the other team, often leading to skirmishes and distracting confrontations. But in the end, no one would be able to say Rodman didn’t compete with his heart and soul.

Rodman Gives Strange Take On Larry Bird

Rodman, who for the most part has stayed out of the public eye over the past few years, recently did an interview on “Vlad TV,” and let’s just say he also gave the strangest Larry Bird take, maybe ever.

“If Larry Bird played in this era, I think he would be in Europe. I’m just letting you know, man. He’d be somewhere over there. His game was fit for Boston at that times in ’80s and stuff like that. Today’s world, oh hell no, there’s no way. I’m not downplaying him because he was a great player at that time, just like I was, but I’m saying no, there’s no way. No way. I think the kid from Denver, Nikola Jokic is way better than him.”

Saying Jokic is better is nothing more than apples to oranges so to speak, because you really can’t compare a center and forward’s games. But, even if it was doable, Bird is still the better player.

Is Rodman insane, or is he trolling? There’s no way in his right mind he can say Larry Bird wouldn’t playing in today’s much less physical era NBA basketball. Does he remember how skilled Bird was during an era where players players who could literally mug you every night. All he did in that era was lead the Boston Celtics to three NBA championships, while also winning three consecutive NBA MVP awards from (1984-86). He joins NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain,and fellow Celtics legend Bill Russell as the only players in NBA history to win three straight MVPs.

Who Is Dennis Rodman ?

Also known as “The Worm,” a name he garnered for his slithery defense during his tenure with the Detroit Pistons, Rodman helped net the franchise its first two NBA championships (1989 and 1990), during which time he became one of best defenders in the league, winning DPOY in 1990 and 1991.

But Dennis also had a very eccentric side to him as well. Maybe that would explain some of the attention-grabbing things he did on and off the NBA hardwood, like almost undressing when getting tossed, or his dressing in drag off the court. In fact, he was front and center at the gay pride parade this past weekend, doing what Dennis does.

No matter what though, in the end, Rodman has pretty much stayed true to form with his outspoken, unapologetic self.

Bird Would Flourish In This Era

In an era big on shooting and passing, Bird would flourish even more in today’s era. If we’re being honest here, Bird would be great in any era because of his skill level. Besides being credited for saving the NBA, along with his former nemesis Magic Johnson, Bird is legendary for his amazing shooting, which allowed him to shoot 49 percent from the field, 88 percent from the free-throw line, and 38 percent from three over his career.

Combine his lethal offensive with game with his dynamic passing that allowed him to be a six-assists per game guy throughout his Hall of Fame career and Bird would be virtually unstoppable offensively in this era. With the increased number of threes taken and lack of physicality, Bird would probably average 40.

As far as defensively, Bird was a solid defender then, making three second-team All-NBA defensive teams. So in essence he’d probably be just as good a defender as he was then, or even better now.

If he did all he did then, it’d be no problem for Bird to do just the same in this era.

While, Rodman has enough defensive cachet’ and respect to talk, he totally missed the mark on this one. Sounds like Dennis being Dennis. Mixed with a bit of haterade.