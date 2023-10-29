“I Think He’ll Catch Him In All The Accolades” | Travis Kelce Thinks Patrick Mahomes Will Unseat Tom Brady’s QB GOAT Status

The GOAT debate in any sport is subjective, but in most real football fans’ eyes, future Hall of Famer Tom Brady is the greatest QB to ever play the game. When you take into account his seven Super Bowl wins and five Super Bowl MVPs, it’s hard to not call him the GOAT. Then there’s all the other accolades that as well like his NFL-record 649 touchdown passes, 89,214 passing yards and his 251 wins, to name a few.

That makes someone overtaking him nearly impossible, but don’t tell that to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who believes his signal-caller Patrick Mahomes could do it. During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Kelce showed all the respect to the aforementioned Brady, but also mentioned that Mahomes is coming.





Kelce Believes Mahomes Is Asked To Do More Than Brady Had To

When asked about Mahomes and where he thinks he’ll end up in the pantheon of QBs when he done playing, Kelce didn’t hold back.

“Obviously, I got all the respect for Tom Brady. I wasn’t able to get him in the playoffs, so I’ve played Tom Brady multiple times in my career, I got all the love for him. He’s the GOAT and the best to ever do it, but I think right now the rate that Pat is at, how he’s doing it, I think it’s a little more all on Pat than it was on Brady.”

Sounds like Kelce is speaking of all the things head coach Andy Reid asks of Mahomes in the Chiefs offense. Which include passing, rushing and leading. Brady, never a runner, was asked to do a lot himself, but not in the team’s running game.

Kelce spoke of Mahomes’ improvisational skills as well.

“I just think one-five has an ability to find a way to get things done even when it breaks down or he’s got to make this crazy throw across the field, and that’s just something you haven’t seen in the NFL, and he’s been doing it since his first snap, and I think he’s gonna play a long, long time,” Kelce continued. “So I think he’ll catch him in all accolades, but I think the biggest thing is always going to Super Bowls. That’s a lot of Super Bowls.”

Mahomes Has A Ways To Go

Kelce’s assessment, while valid in some ways, is far off in others. Mahomes will need to do a lot more to have any shot at becoming the QB GOAT. The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP has two Super Bowl wins in three appearances. His lone loss came at the hands of a Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

In his career Mahomes has two league and Super Bowl MVPs to his credit, still less than the three league and five Super Bowl MVPs Brady has in his possession.

It’ll be an uphill climb for Mahomes to ever surpass Brady, but at 27 and having accomplished what he has thus far, the former Texas Tech star has the best shot.