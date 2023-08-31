“I Recently Had My Vehicle Stolen In Downtown Houston” | Somebody Violated Reggie Jackson, aka Mr. October

Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, aka “Mr. October” for his World Series heroics with the New York Yankees, recently took to Instagram to say that someone had stolen his car in downtown Houston.

The five-time World Series champion says it was taken Tuesday afternoon, and he even gave a description of the car that may be involved in the heist.

“I recently had my car stolen in downtown Houston at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29th” Jackson wrote. “The vehicle that was stolen was my 2022 Red Dodge Charger hellcat, and the vehicle that was involved with this incident is believed to be an older model blue Ford Focus with temporary license plates. We are working with local authorities and will continue reviewing video surveillance of surrounding communities and businesses oft further information. We ask that if anyone with information regarding this theft, to please contact authorities at (713) 884-3131.”

As of Thursday, there were no reports of Jackson or local authorities finding the vehicle. You can almost bet the person(s) who stole the car had no idea it was the property of one of the greatest players’ to ever touch the diamond.

When Reggie Jackson turned into an NFL running back after the Yankees won the 1977 World Series😭 pic.twitter.com/DLts2nwwUd — All Things Sports (@Authent1cSports) August 30, 2023

Why Is Jackson In Houston?

Since 2021, Jackson has worked as a special adviser to Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. Jackson’s role and focus with Crane and the Astros is mainly on charitable and youth programs in and around the Houston area. Jackson also supports the Astros Foundation and the team’s Golf Foundation in an attempt to help grow the sports for Houston-area youth.

Jackson, who took an advisory role with the New York Yankees after retirement, also counsels Crane Capital companies and the Astros Foundation on diversity and inclusion projects.

Jackson working hand-in-hand with the franchise his former Yankees team can’t seem to get by in the playoffs is odd to say the least. But as Jackson would probably say, Crane was dropping the bag, so it is what it is. And he got a ring last season with the Astros, who enjoyed a four-game sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS.

Jackson’s Career Was Stellar

Drafted in 1967 by the then Kansas City A’s, Jackson went on to have a illustrious baseball career. One that spanned 21 playing seasons for the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and California Angels.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993 after accumulating over 2,500 hits, 563 home runs and over 1,700 RBI.

The 14-time All-Star was one of the most charismatic players ever, arguably the most clutch World Series performer ever and one that always gets mentioned when any conversation of baseball’s all-time greats surfaces.

Return the man’s car, folks.