Cops Charge Four In Theft Of $1 Million In Jewelry From Houston Astros Second Baseman Jose Altuve’s House

While the Houston Astros were raising their second-ever World Series banner and second in the past six seasons at Minute Maid Park on MLB Opening Day 2023, some thieves took it upon themselves to break into star second baseman Jose Altuve’s home. There the culprits managed to take over $1 million in jewelry from Altuve’s Houston home.

Per reports, the thieves were able to get onto Altuve’s property, then they removed a plant on his porch, and entered through the window to take the valuable items. It was also reported that they got away with 13 pretty expensive timepieces, with names like Piguet, Rolex, Richard Mille and Patek Philippe, with one being valued at over $420,000.

While it took over a month, Houston authorities were able to bring suspects to justice this week, putting an end to the search.

According to Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports, the three men in the group are all over the age of 25 and will be charged accordingly.

“Patrick Maxey, Jordan Tarniella, and William Jones Jr. were charged with burglary of a habitation. All of them are at least 25 years old. A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Jasmyn Hall, was charged with hindering apprehension and evading arrest while she allegedly tried to help Jones flee from officers on April 13,” Gonzalez reported

ARRESTED: Booking photos of 4 suspects now charged with felony crimes for the March 30 burglary of Jose Altuve's residence.



Hedwig Village PD assisted in the case.



The suspects are Patrick Maxey, 27, Jordan Tarniella, 25, Jasmyn Hall, 20, and William Jones, Jr, 28. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Rsx950EVss — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2023

Altuve Isn’t The First Famous Athlete To Have Something Stolen From Home

Unfortunately, hearing this happen to Altuve isn’t all that surprising, as things of value have been taken from various athletes’ and entertainers’ homes. One would think when you have that type of money and status it’d be much harder for folks to get into your home and be able to take such things of value.

But if there is a bright side, it’s no one was injured and the four people who are alleged to have committed the crime have been apprehended by the police.

As for Altuve himself, he has yet to make a statement on the situation, instead opting to let the local authorities sort things out, which they seem to have done.

Happy 33rd birthday to Jose Altuve, who is swinging a bat and taking batting practice at T-Mobile Park. This is surprising. pic.twitter.com/8kZDBIz9wV — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 6, 2023

Altuve Hasn’t Played This Season For Up-And-Down Astros

The Astros (17-15) haven’t had their superstar on the field yet this season, as he’s still recovering from a fractured thumb broken in the World Baseball Classic.

When Altuve will return is still an unknown, but he is mending.

He recently told Kristie Reiken of The Associated Press this about his return:

“I think right now it’s a hard sell. Anything is possible. I’m working really hard. I want to come back and help these guys to win, but we’ll see. I think the next two weeks are really important in my rehab.”

Altuve, an eight-time All Star and 2017 AL MVP, has never missed this much time in his career.