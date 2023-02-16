“I Just Feel Like It’s Behind Me Now” | Jae Crowder’s Returns To Cream City Makes Milwaukee Bucks East Favorites

The NBA trade deadline has passed and as players and teams ready for a much-needed All-Star break, one of the more underrated moves involved former Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Does Jae Crowder Make Bucks NBA Title Favorites?

It’s a move that could catapult the Bucks back into the forefront of the Eastern Conference.

Crowder, who won’t take the court until after the break, hasn’t played all season, as he was away from the team after he didn’t accept his demotion to a bench role. Now the once disgruntled stretch four will look to help the Bucks win their second championship in three seasons.

On Monday during his introductory presser the former Marquette star told reporters this.

“I just feel like it’s behind me now,” Crowder said. “We had some stuff happen internally that they asked me to keep inside, so I’m going to grant their wishes. Obviously, I’ve been working with these guys for a trade partner for months now. I think give or take they did exactly what they said they was going to do. Took longer than what we all expected, but it got done.”

Crowder was dealt to the Bucks last when former Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was traded to the Suns. As part of the three-team trade, the Suns sent rising forwards Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and picks to BK, while the Bucks acquired Crowder for George Hill, Jordan Nwora and three second-round picks.

Crowder’s three-point shooting ability and defensive versatility is something the Bucks craved. He’ll play the role vacated by P.J. Tucker during the Bucks’ championship season, where they stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to Crowder’s Suns to win four straight and bring Cream City it’s first title in 50 seasons. Now Crowder will look to help them do it again.

Crowder Starred At Nearby Marquette

The Georgia native played his college basketball at Marquette, and he was named Big East Player of the Year in 2012. He’ll finally have the opportunity to play with good friend and Golden Eagles alumnus Wes Matthews. The two just missed each other at the Milwaukee campus by one season but have still become good friends as alumni of the program. Crowder even reminisced about being back in Milwaukee.

“I just took a ride down memory lane,” Crowder said. “I went to see where I used to stay at. I rolled through the town, through campus. I just embraced it and took it all in. I think it’s full circle for me in my life. Here we are 12 years later, 11 years later, I’m back where it all started for myself and this journey.”

GLAD TO BE HOME.!! LETS WORK.!! https://t.co/PJCwK9WDIk — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 10, 2023

Crowder also mentioned he’s excited because he’s now closer to his 9-year-old daughter who lives in Chicago. So, in essence, this trade is good from a professional and personal standpoint for the gritty Crowder.

Crowder Excited To Hoop Again

After sitting out the entire season thus far, the next time Crowder touches the hardwood will be his first action this season. For someone like Crowder, who’s always available and ready to play, sitting out was difficult, and he expounded on that challenge.

Here’s Jae Crowder getting some shots up. He won’t play tonight (return to competition conditioning). pic.twitter.com/GuVf3Fj5de — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) February 14, 2023

“I’d get mad,” Crowder said during Monday’s presser. “I’d get frustrated because I know I’m suppose to be in those situations at some point now, and I’m three or four months of not being in that situation.”

That will change quickly, and with the Bucks having serious championship aspirations, Crowder’s three-and-D skill set is a huge plus.