“It’s Not The Right Time” | Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Follows Jalen Hurts’ Footsteps, Declines Appearance On Season 2 Of Netflix’s Show “Quarterback” 

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fresh off leading his team to an AFC South division title and historic come-from-behind playoff win.

As the team is preparing for what’s expected to be a huge 2023 season, Lawrence was approached by the producers of the Netflix hit show “Quarterback,” which includes Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Lawrence, who’s going into his third NFL season after being the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, respectfully declined the offer but didn’t completely rule it out down the line. In a post-practice presser following Day 10 of training camp the former Clemson Tigers star was pretty straightforward about why he isn’t interested in being featured on the show right now.

Trevor Lawrence confirms: he was approached but has declined being a part of Netflix’s “Quarterback” series this upcoming season



Trevor Lawrence confirms: he was approached but has declined being a part of Netflix's "Quarterback" series this upcoming season

(He says he did watch Season 1 and very much enjoyed the series)

Lawrence Says Timing Isn’t Right

“I was approached,” Lawrence told reporters. “I decided not to do it this year, but that’s just something where I feel like it’s just not the right time for me. Who knows, maybe in the future.”

Lawrence joins a list of other signal-callers who’ve also declined the offer to appear on the series. They include Justin Fields (Bears), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Sam Howell (Commanders), and Matthew Stafford (Rams).

The first season, which is currently out on Netflix, featured Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Kirk Cousins (Vikings) and Marcus Mariota (Falcons).

Lawrence Coming Off Career Year

After struggling in his rookie season under former Jags coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence showed significant improvement in his second season under Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson, passing for over 4,100 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Lawrence says his focus is getting better in the Jags system.

“When you come out for your second camp in this system, you can lean on some things,” Lawrence said. “You can go back to week, whatever, last year. I remember checking this play against coverage. “The call comes up again and you see the same thing, ‘All right, remember when we did this,’ and you can get to it quick.”

Lawrence says he has complete confidence heading into the 2023 season, and with the addition of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Jags offense has the potential to be lethal.