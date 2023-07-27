“I Don’t Understand For The Life Of Me What James Harden Is Doing” | Former NBA Star Tracy McGrady Questions The Beard’s Trade Request 

Philadelphia 76ers aging superstar James Harden is reportedly still hoping to be traded, and preferably to the Los Angeles Clippers, even after the former MVP opted into his player option.

Harden is reportedly fed up with the Sixers front office and wants out. This is nothing new with Harden, who’s forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn.

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently commented on Harden’s request, and let’s just say he’s confused about what the man affectionately known as “Da Beard” is trying to do.

"It's got to be something deeper than any of us know about because to me it's the perfect fit."



McGrady Speaks Harden And Lillard Trade Request Differences

During a recent interview with GQ, T-Mac was asked about the Damian Lillard and James Harden trade requests, which are easily the two biggest storylines of the NBA offseason.

“The evolution of the NBA. You get hit with some sh-t every year. Dame, to me, it was time. But if I’m Portland, I got to do what’s best for our franchise, as well. I’m not gonna give you away, Dame, with you just coming off averaging 32 points. You still got game. I gotta get someone back that’s All-Star caliber. And I don’t understand for the life of me what James Harden is doing. Why are you trying to get out?

“That makes zero sense to me,” T-Mac continued. “Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he’s played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anyone in the league, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for. And maybe there’s some internal bullsh-t that is going on that we don’t know about. Because it doesn’t make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It’s got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man.”

No Trust For Sixers Front Office?

After taking a discount last summer for the team, Harden reportedly feels disrespected that they didn’t offer him a long-term deal this offseason. So that’s why he reportedly wants out of Philly, and he’s set his sights on the Clippers, where he’d join the talented but oft-injured Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Sounds more like a tantrum from an out-of-touch veteran who’s closer to retirement than being a reliable All-Star caliber player.

The biggest holdup in swinging a deal is the Clippers refuse to send rising swingman Terence Mann in the trade. They feel his upside is too great to give up for an aging and declining Harden.

And they’re correct. Let Harden stay in Philly and figure it out. But that may be hard after he and teammate P.J. Tucker both skipped teammate Joel Embiid’s nuptials to party and eat “Trill Burgers.”

This can’t be life, can it?

It is when James Harden is involved.