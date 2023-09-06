“I Don’t Think I’m A Star” | Reigning Offensive Rookie Of The Year Garrett Wilson Out To Prove Rookie Season With Jets Was No Fluke

When the New York Jets drafted star wideout Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft they knew they had something special. But it’s what Wilson did in his rookie season with pretty bad quarterback play that makes team brass and those around the league believe he’s destined for greatness.

In his rookie season, Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. For his efforts, Wilson was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, becoming the second consecutive wide receiver to win the honor, joining Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase, the 2021 winner. With four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, Wilson is expected to be even better in 2023, but the former Ohio State Buckeyes star isn’t letting any of it go to his head.

Despite Early Success Wilson Remains Humble And Hungry

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Wilson let it be known that he’s got so many more levels to reach, and one thing he won’t do is rest on his laurels.

“I don’t think I’m a star,” Wilson told the Post at his locker. “I just play football. I do it well, luckily, and I’m thankful for all my fans. But I don’t think that I’m a star in this town. There’s so many stars in this town, actual stars and stuff that I definitely ain’t.”

“I ain’t done nothing yet.”

“I gotta prove myself and just make sure I’m taking big steps, man.”

Wilson’s work ethic is one reason why the Jets were so high on him coming out of college. He’s done nothing but add to that mantra with the way he handles himself daily as a pro.

Iron Sharpens Iron: Wilson VS Sauce Daily

Since last year, when the Jets drafted both Wilson and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Sauce Gardner, practices have been ratcheted up a bit with their daily one-on-one battles. The two young Jets stars have become close as they both continue to develop and hone their crafts in their daily scrimmages.

Gardner told the Post about his teammate and draft mate.

“He wants to win every time, that’s what makes it so competitive, that’s what makes it so hard on both of us,” Gardner told the Post. “We both got the same winning mentality.”

The Jets hope that type of attitude becomes infectious throughout the entire roster.