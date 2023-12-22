“I Can Snap Her Neck”| NBA G Leaguer Chance Comanche’s Reported Texts Reveal Disturbing Premeditated Murder Scenario Involving Strangling Victim

It looks like Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old former player on the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, sent vile and clueless text messages where the murder of Marayna Rodgers, was planned by him and ex-girlfriend Sakari Harnden.

Text Messages

“I can snap her neck or just strangle the b***h,” Comanche allegedly wrote in a group message among Harnden and a third man, who had contact with someone who could get Rodgers “chipped” according to Las Vegas police records obtained by KCRA. “If you get a nice little thick piece of rope or sum sturdy I can do it from the backseat. Like how the killers do it in the movies.”

There were alleged issues between Harnden and Rodgers over a Rolex that Rodgers allegedly threatened to kill Harnden over.

Harnden and Rodgers allegedly also got into an altercation on Dec. 4 after Handen allegedly implicated Rodgers’ boyfriend in a double murder in California, which led to his arrest.

Both Harnden and Rodgers worked as prostitutes in the Las Vegas area, according to reports.

Comanche (posing as a trick) and Harnden lured Rodgers into a vehicle under the guise of having kinky sex in the early hours of Dec. 6 according to reports. After Rodgers willingly agreed to have her hands tied as a part of the sex act, Comanche then used a cord while Harnden used both her hands to choke Rodgers.

Comanche told police when he was arrested that he stopped when he heard his victim struggling to breathe, but Harnden continued choking the victim.

When Rodgers became unresponsive Comanche and Harnden realized she was dead and left her body in a ditch on the side of the road.

Death Penalty?

Police also say that Comanche was coaching Harnden on what to say while she was being questioned.

“Calmly answer them. They only know what you tell them,” Comanche allegedly said at 10:03 am. Dec. 6. “You got this boo. This is the post game interview. Just smile and wave.”

A criminal complaint was filed in Las Vegas court charging both Comanche and Harnden with open murder and conspiracy to commit murder, both felonies. Both are in the custody of Las Vegas police and made initial court appearances on Dec. 21.

The callousness and lack of seriousness Comanche has in these text messages along with his confession seem like more than enough to get him and Harnden convicted.

The penalties for first-degree murder in Nevada are the death penalty, life in prison without the possibility of parole, life-with-parole after 20 years, or 50 years in prison with parole after 20 years.

First-degree murder in Nevada is murder committed with premeditation or lying in wait.