G Leaguer Chance Comanche And His Girlfriend Arrested On Murder Charges In Las Vegas | Body Found In Desert ?

Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old former player on the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, was arrested on Friday and is now facing an open murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in Las Vegas earlier this month. Comanche was arrested in Sacramento after a first-degree kidnapping warrant reportedly was issued in Las Vegas and taken to the Sacramento County Jail in California.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Comanche and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, face open murder charges for the death of Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant from Washington state. Rodgers’ remains were found in a desert area outside of Las Vegas, per police.

Murder Mystery

Rodgers was reportedly last seen on Dec. 6 during a visit to Las Vegas with friends. The Stockton Kings played the Henderson, Nevada-based G League franchise Ignite on Dec. 5, the day before Rodgers’ reported disappearance.

Harnden also faces a first-degree kidnapping charge and is in jail in Las Vegas after an initial criminal complaint was reported claiming that Harnden held Rodgers against her will to kill her and inflict bodily harm. Additionally, Harnden has an unrelated theft charge in Las Vegas in a separate case that alleges she stole a Rolex watch.

Per reports, Comanche is expected in Sacramento County court on Tuesday, and Harnden has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 28.

Chance Comanche’s journey in basketball began in Los Angeles, where his height and natural talent made him a standout player from a young age. Comanche is a 6-foot-10, 210-pound player whose high school career was marked by impressive performances, paving his way to the University of Arizona.

At Arizona, Comanche showcased his potential, displaying a unique blend of athleticism and skill, hinting at a promising professional basketball future.

A Dream Derailed

After declaring for the NBA draft after playing two years at Arizona, Comanche went undrafted in 2017. He has played in The Basketball League, and Türkiye Basketbol Ligi. Comanche joined the NBA G League, seeing it as a platform to hone his skills and showcase his talent. His time in the G League has been marked by steady improvement and remarkable performances, making him a player to watch for NBA scouts. The Stockton Kings announced Friday they had released Comanche.