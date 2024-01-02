“HU…You Know!” | The Shadow League and Laz Alonso Come To Howard University’s Homecoming

Howard University, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, hosted its famed homecoming celebration this fall, and The Shadow League attended these events being accompanied by notable Howard alumnus actor Laz Alonso. Alonso, renowned for his dynamic roles in film and television, brought his charisma and pride as a Bison back to his alma mater, creating an atmosphere of excitement and nostalgia among the students, alumni and faculty alike.

Joining Alonso were two other distinguished personalities: actor and comedian Chris Spencer, and entrepreneur Derek Webber, the creative mind behind the National Battle of the Bands. Their presence added a unique flair to the event, intertwining the worlds of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and education.



Spencer, with his quick wit and engaging personality, kept the audience entertained, while Webber shared insights from his journey in revolutionizing the band culture in America. The trio’s diverse backgrounds and achievements provided inspiration and a sense of unity to the Howard community.

Alonso had this to say about his time at Howard University: “What made Howard homecoming so special? Reuniting with old friends, meeting new ones & welcoming everyone home. Homecoming is a celebration of excellence, so what better time to give each other their well-earned flowers.

“From the tailgate to the game, the yard fest to the parties, we are reminded of our mutual appreciation for community & safety as the foundation for positive social interactions … all while doing it in style!”

We have captured Laz’s adventure in a series of short films we have prepared for you on The Shadow League. The event not only celebrated the heritage of Howard University but also underscored the impact of its alumni and their contributions to various fields.