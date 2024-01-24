His Excellency Turki Alalshikh Has $1B Reasons To Make Saudi Arabia The New Fight Capital Before His Health Fails

There has been a major shift in boxing, and it is coming from the Middle East. Last year, Saudi Arabia hosted the resurgence of the heavyweight division with fantasy matchups and more and it was all orchestrated by one man: His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

The pugilistic power broker is the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and he lords over the immense financial resources of the Saudi government that are rapidly changing how people view his polarizing country.

In October, HE Turki orchestrated the fantasy matchup of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou called “Battle of the Baddest.” The fight made people take Francis Ngannou seriously as a boxer as he knocked Fury down and lost a controversial split decision. Ngannou reportedly made $10 million for the fight, and Fury reportedly made $50 million.

Fast-forward to December, when he facilitated “Day of Reckoning,” where six heavyweight bouts were held with superstars Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in separate bouts that were supposed to pave the way for their matchup. Joshua agreed to a $40 million two-fight deal in Saudi Arabia, where he reportedly earned an estimated $8 million against Otto Wallin. He is guaranteed another $32 million for his next scheduled fight against Deontay Wilder in March.

Instead, Wilder lost to Joseph Parker, AJ defeated Wallin in five rounds. Now Francis Ngannou has received the next opportunity against Joshua on March 8, again in Saudi Arabia.

The 42-year-old Alalshikh is a boxing fan making the best fights happen not only because of his love for the sport but also because he has health issues that have sped up his timeline.

Turki Alalshikh on working with Eddie Hearn/Matchroom on multiple sports "We are thinking together, me and Eddie, to do something special for this Riyadh Season. And I hope this relationship continues for many years. We want a lot of things from (MR)."pic.twitter.com/8JgQnzJ19O — EverythingBoxing (@EverythingBoxi2) January 19, 2024

“I like to work,” Alalshikh said to DAZN’s Ade Oladipo. “I like it for my country and for the trust of my king [King Salman], God bless him, and the trust of the crown prince [Mohammed bin Salman] for me. And I even have a personal situation and reason. I have a lot of health [issues] in the last five years, maybe. And this has [made] me want to do everything and to see it in my life.”

HE Turki has expanded upon Riyadh Season, an annual state-funded entertainment and sports festival of 11 entertainment festivals launched in 2019. Starting every October and ending in March, Riyadh Season attracts more than 5 million visitors.

This year is no different, as Riyadh Season will host the long-awaited undisputed heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17 and then Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou the following month.

“We are coming with new strategy,” Alalshikh said, “and new idea and new vision … to do and deliver to the market the best [fights], with good price, and make the [fights] that people want to see. We don’t want to waste time.”

Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾‍♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 25, 2023

Saudia Arabia made headlines last year with their failed attempt to lure Lionel Messi for $1.5 billion over three years. The deal would have made him the wealthiest soccer player ever. From LeBron James, who joked that he would leave for Saudi if the bag was right, to boxing’s new oasis in the desert, the rebranding of Saudi Arabia is coming straight from the top of the country’s leadership.

The country is not looking to stop anytime soon and is setting its sights also on bringing the services of Gervonta “Tank” Davis to the country.

“I want him (Davis) and I send message now from you to (Al) Haymon: ‘Let’s do job [together], brother. Davis of course we want him in our country,” Alalshikh said.

However, Davis is already calling what he wants to consider the long voyage to the Middle East.

Tank said Turki Al-Sheikh gotta send him 2 Ferraris to his front door to get Tank to think about fighting in Saudi. #BOXINGnBBQ #Boxing pic.twitter.com/lv874KF01V — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) January 21, 2024

“They made me mad, if they want me they gotta send me something to my front door..like 2 Ferraris or [something]!” Davis posted on ‘X.’. “Like before I even think about going over there,” Davis added.

The way Alalshikh and the Kingdom on Saudi Arabia is moving, he just might get those cars.

“I want to tell you I don’t have the magic,” Alalshikh said to DAZN. “I have something more powerful than magic. Behind me there is two big [mountains]. You cannot see the end of the mountain. The king and the crown prince support what we are doing. We cannot do this without their support.”