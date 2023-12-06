Stephen A. Smith Wants To Be Paid Like The Top White Talent At ESPN | Says $12 Million Per Year Ain’t Cutting It Anymore

Stephen A. Smith who’s widely recognized as the face of the Entertainment Sports Network, has turned the network’s hit show into the top morning sports show since he arrived nearly 12 years ago.



He’s also guest spotted on many others, helping ratings and bringing his on-air swag and loquacious vibes to every set. The Winston-Salem State alumnus reportedly rakes in $12 million per year, but, to let him tell it, that ain’t cutting it.

The ever-confident Smith is letting it be known that his pay doesn’t match his value to the network. In a recent interview with Outkick he was asked if he felt he should be the highest-paid per personality at ESPN, which gave an emphatic answer to.

“Yes. I’m not stuttering. Hell yes, that’s absolutely true.”

Smith Gives His Reasons Why He Feels This Way

Many might believe Smith feels this way because of the money ESPN spent to bring in former NFL player Pat McAfee and his show at a reported $18 million. Plus the additions to the Monday Night Football booth of Joe Buck ($15 million) and Troy Aikman ($18 million) who make a combined $33 million between them. Now SAS wants some new money, and during the interview he expounded on why he’s deserving of a bigger bag.

“I’ve been No. 1 for 12 years. April 1st will mark 12 consecutive years I’ve been No. 1. Not only have I been No. 1 every year, I’ve been No. 1 every week and every month of every year for the last 12 years.”

Smith wasn’t done, as he then heaped plenty of praise upon himself:

“I’m just not a talent. I’m a business. I’ve got my own production company. I’ve got my own YouTube channel. I’ve got my own show. It’s not even just a podcast. it’s a show with a fully loaded television studio. That’s what I built for myself, that could linear or digital. The list goes on and on.

“I’m doing all of these things. I’m not doing all of that to be in second place. I’m not doing all of that to look up at somebody else and see that they’re making more than me when I’m producing serious ratings and revenue. No, I’m not doing that. And I’m not apologizing for anybody for it.”





Is Smith Underpaid? He Believes So

In October 2022 while on the air Smith mentioned that he felt he was underpaid. With him sharing the same sentiments recently, maybe he’s correct. ESPN did bring in the aforementioned McAfee along with Aikman and Buck at higher salaries than Smith, who’s laid the groundwork for some of the network’s biggest shows. So, in essence, he has a point, but he thought he was underpaid before McAfee arrived and soon after the “MNF” duo arrived as well. For him to keep saying means it’s festering a bit, and with that only time will tell what his next move will be.

Could it be his way of trying to get more money, or is he beginning his exit strategy from the network with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe now in tow. No matter what it is, Smith is always an interesting storyline.

Get your popcorn ready, folks, this could be growing legs.