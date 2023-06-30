“He Looks Like Davante Adams” | Former Packers WR James Jones Is All In On Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk, But Are The Expectations Too Lofty? 

The San Francisco 49ers have been to two consecutive NFC Championship games. Injury-ridden and inconsistent quarterback play from Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy has been the main reason why the Niners and head coach Kyle Shanahan haven’t hoisted a Lombardi Trophy.

The Niners have a plethora of skilled position players, like star dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey who arrived via a midseason trade in 2022.

Then there’s all-world tight end George Kittle. And at receiver the team has do-it-all star Deebo Samuel, who gets yards in bunches from his receiver position and when he’s lined up in the backfield as a runner.

While those pieces are the team’s best, rising wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be the team’s most talented pass catcher, and let’s just say a former NFL wideout NFL analyst is very high on Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk might be the BEST route runner in all of football.



Many around the league reportedly believe Aiyuk is poised for a “breakout” season.



Deommodore Lenoir (49ers DB) even said Aiyuk will be a “top five” WR in the NFL this year.



Aiyuk was reportedly the “best player”… pic.twitter.com/gZfnZ4oX8k — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 28, 2023

Former Packers WR James Jones Is High On Aiyuk

Drafted 25th overall in the 2020 NFL draft, Aiyuk, the former Arizona State star has improved each season, with his career high in receptions (77), yards (1,015) and touchdowns (eight) coming in 2022. This despite inconsistent QB play from 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and 2022’s last pick of the draft, aka Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. Looking to have an even better 2023 season, Aiyuk has been putting in the work on his craft. From his get off, to his release and everything in between, and former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders wideout James Jones is here for it.

During a recent appearance on the “Carton Show,” here’s what Jones had to say about Aiyuk.

“He’s playing with confidence now, like, he was in the doghouse the first couple of years, even the beginning of last season. And you hear the confidence that coaches have in him, the confidence that he has in himself. I’m gonna tell you right now if you turn on Brandon Aiyuk’s tape he looks like Davante Adams.

“He looks like Keenan Allen, he looks like Calvin Ridley, he has all that in his bag. He has it off the line of scrimmage, he has it in his route game, he is a special wide receiver. He’s gonna take off this year, and he is a going to be one of them guys that’s going to get looked up there as being a top-five receiver when this thing is said and done.”

That’s high praise for the rising Aiyuk, but those comparisons to Adams, Allen and Ridley aren’t far off from a technical standpoint. But let’s get this straight, he’ll never be what Adams is, as he’s the top receiver in the league, and he proved that without Aaron Rodgers last season. Aiyuk is a great route runner with exceptional footwork in and out his breaks. And he’s got the ability to play underneath or beat you deep with his sub 4.4 speed. But the question remains who’s gonna get him the football to be successful?

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk is going to be a PROBLEM for NFL DB’s 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sknVWC90oK — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) June 28, 2023

QB Carousel And Uncertainty Could Hinder Aiyuk

Coming into the 2023 season the Niners QB situation is a mess. With the aforementioned Purdy still recovering from the UCL injury to his elbow, that leaves Lance and newcomer Sam Darnold, who’s probably on his last chance to make something of his career after floundering with the New York Jets. Not exactly a lot of great options for the Niners skilled players heading into 2023. If I were a betting man, Lance gets every opportunity to prove he’s the guy to start 2023.

It’s also time for Kyle Shanahan, who’s long been given a genius label, to do something of substance in the biggest games, biggest moments.