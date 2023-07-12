“He Does A Good Job Of Using His Speed, Agility” | Utah Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Has Been The Best Player In The NBA Las Vegas Summer League

The 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League is off and running, and while there’s a ton of talent on the hardwood, Utah Jazz first-round pick Keyonte George has been the best player thus far. The former IMG Academy and Baylor Bears star has been absolutely sensational, with a full-on display of scoring and assisting in array of ways. Over Utah’s first two games in Vegas, George has tallied 59 points, 17 assists and 11 three-pointers.

George has been so impressive thus far, he’s got national media members like Bill Simmons mentioning him as a dark horse candidate to win Rookie of the Year. While, this is just summer league and it’s probably wise for Simmons to pump the brakes, what George is doing now will also translate seamlessly to the NBA season.

Despite the early hype, George wants to stay focused and continue to do work on the hardwood.

Keyonte George been cookin' in Vegas 📈 pic.twitter.com/T8xcjVmaok — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 11, 2023

Staying Grounded Is Vital To George

In this era of social media and everything going viral immediately, George’s performances have been all over the place. That hasn’t changed the sharpshooting combo guard’s focus one bit.

In an interview following his scintillating performances, one a 33-point and 10-assists outing on Saturday, and the other in a 108-96 win over the Timberwolves, where George went for 26 points and seven assists on 9-for-15 from the field and 5-for-10 from three, George was grounded.

“Of course, all my friends are back home; they called me to tell me good job things of that nature,” George said. “But for me, I try to stay off social media, just because I don’t want to get too high. I don’t want to get too low. I just want to stay even-keeled.”

That comment by George shows the maturity that impressed the Jazz brass in pre-draft meetings. Talent aside, George has a real leadership and maturity quality the young, rising Jazz need.

Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George tonight in Summer League



• 26 PTS

• 3 REB

• 7 AST

• 2 STL

• 9/15 FG

• 5/10 3P

• 3/7 FT pic.twitter.com/TwVGhLl2bf — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) July 11, 2023

George Has Elite Speed And Agility

With a game that looks reminiscent of that of a young Bradley Beal, George beats defenders with his quickness, speed and agility. A lot like Beal did when he first came into the league after one season at Florida in 2011. What made Beal so special, and does the same for George is elite shooting ability and shot creativity off the dribble. His offensive repertoire should limit how physical teams can be with him, although he struggled a bit with the TWolves attempting to muck things up a bit.

George’s summer league coach Evan Bradds told reporters this about George:

“He does a good job of using his speed, agility, whatever you want to call it to kind of counter that. So as he gets more reps under him, he’ll get better at that.”

George knows he’s gotta get stronger and even get into better shape as the grind of the 82-game NBA season approaches. But, if you’re Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz, you have to be smiling after trading Donovan Mitchell last offseason and landing a player like George the following year.