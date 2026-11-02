‘I See Why These Athletes Date Snow Bunnies’: Wife of Green Bay Packers Receiver Reveals That He Took Her With Him to Work For DoorDash on First Date

When a romantic couple ends up in a long-term relationship, it is often interesting to look back at what happened on their first date where it all started.

For Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams and his wife, Jorden Lee, that first-date story may be more unique than most.

In a recent interview that would eventually go viral, Jorden revealed that Williams surprisingly took her on a first date while he was making food deliveries for DoorDash at the same time.

Jorden Lee Williams (right), the wife of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams, recently went viral for an interview after sharing a story about their first date. (Photos: @jordenleewilliams/Instagram)

“We actually met in college through a friend,” Jorden said in the interview. “A cute little story is that we were both broke college kids and our first date he took me DoorDashing but didn’t tell me we were going DoorDashing because he wanted to be able to pay for our date.

“So we went DoorDashing. We went to Jason’s Deli, and I was like,’OK, I like [eating at] Jason Deli’s. This is good.’ And then he’s like, ‘Wait here.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, he’s going to get food and do a picnic.’ Like I’m thinking all these things. Then he brings the bag out and doesn’t say anything, and we go and drop it off at a hospital.”

“He’s like, ‘Yeah I just wanted to be able to take you out. You deserve it.’ And it was the cutest thing in the world, so I knew I loved him right then,” Jorden added.

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Jorden’s recounting of her first date with the second-year NFL wide receiver led to a various takes online about dating dynamics and race; Savion is Black, while Jorden is white.

“I see why these athletes date snow bunnies,” X user @RadicalizedBM wrote in a tweet that went viral, using a slang term that refers to white women who prefer to date Black men.

“A black woman would call this struggle love while a white woman sees the black man’s potential and invest in it,” X user @ThatsYou4547 added. “Black men go where you are loved.”

Others online, however, pushed back on the notion that race should be involved in the discussion.

“While I do respect her allowing him to be college student and not expecting some grand gesture,” X user @ReaperxRaw34 wrote, … It’s plenty of black women who have similar experiences.”

“For those of you saying she made an investment…There are there are approximately 81,000 players participating at the 773 four-year institutions across all NCAA divisions + [junior college] players brings the number closer to 100,000,” Instagram user @ptriple1911 wrote. “There are 1,700-2,300 NFL players. The numbers were not in her favor. That’s a 2.3% success rate. Stop hating on love.”

“This story should go viral!” Instagram user @therealmarcusjparker chimed in. “She was down with him back when he was scrapping for dollars and coins just so he could show a young woman he was into a good time, and she understood and rode with it. … That’s beautiful.”

Savion and Jorden met while he was playing college football at TCU, although she is a graduate of Texas Tech. In a 2024 post on her Instagram account to celebrate her graduation from the university, Jorden wrote that she spent time in foster care growing up and attended eight different schools before becoming a first-generation college student.

The couple announced their marriage in 2023 and welcomed a daughter, Legacy, that same year.

Savion spent five seasons playing at TCU (2020-2024) before the Packers made the 6-foot-4 receiver the 87th pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He made 12 appearances as a rookie, catching 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown with an additional 37 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

While the Packers wideout began the current NFL season on the injured reserve list with an ankle injury, Savion made his sophomore debut in Green Bay’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct 18. In three games since his return, Savion has recorded eight receptions for 84 yards and five carries for 31 yards.

Green Bay holds a 5-3 record entering next Sunday’s meeting with the New England Patriots.