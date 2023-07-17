Fresh Out Of Jail, Gervonta Davis Brings The Bands Out To Let You Know He’s Back

Gervonta Davis is back! The current boxing superstar was released from a Baltimore jail on Friday after spending 44 days at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services detention center. Davis was incarcerated after a judge ruled on June 1 that he violated the terms of his house arrest.

Davis was ordered to live at his head trainer Calvin Ford’s home but complained that his security team couldn’t all fit there. Instead, he moved to a luxury condo at the Four Seasons hotel in the Baltimore Inner Harbor, but without the permission of the Maryland state attorney’s office. The infraction cost him his house arrest even through the protestations of his attorney.

‼️ Gervonta Davis reuniting with his trainer Calvin Ford today after being released from jail yesterday… pic.twitter.com/KLsQr2Whw3 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 15, 2023

Out The Tank

At the time, Davis’ attorney, Michael Tomko, wanted to redirect the blame to himself and repeatedly said so throughout the hearing for the violation to the judge. Claiming he and Davis were caught off guard by the requirement to comply with the house arrest in Baltimore, at the time, the attorney attempted to explain that Ford’s one-bedroom house couldn’t accommodate Davis’s security team, which is 24/7.

‼️ Gervonta Davis has now been released from jail. pic.twitter.com/3RV40KzwZE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 14, 2023

Tomko tried to explain to the judge his belief that Davis shouldn’t go to jail because “people can attack famous people or hurt them or not want them to fight or win.”

The 28-year-old Davis pleaded guilty to four counts related to a November 2020 crash that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. Davis reportedly pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license, and running a red light. He originally faced 14 misdemeanor charges, each carrying a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Gervonta Davis on Instagram today… pic.twitter.com/Dr3aCwLkNG — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 16, 2023

New Levels. New Devils.

Along with home detention, Davis was sentenced to three years’ probation and 200 hours of community service. The ruling came less than two weeks after his biggest fight, a seventh-round TKO win over Ryan Garcia.

Davis has a sordid history with law enforcement and issues outside of the ring but is arguably the current face of the sport along with Mexican champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Now a free man, Gervonta has taken to social media to showcase his return to society with a selfie showing him holding bundles of cash in a closet. Hopefully, the picture is not a calling card for future drama.