Freak Show! MMA Fan Writes Letter Asking To Be Tortured By UFC Fighter Who Wants Her To “Strike Me In The Groin Repeatedly”

Mixed martial arts has often been considered the red light district of sports, and specific segments of its fan base, namely the weird ones, do nothing to change that perception.

Enter UFC strawweight Diana Belbita, who, amid her fan mail, recently received a disturbing correspondence that came with a request for her to torture and inflict severe pain on him. Instead, she posted the letter on social media, which can also be a punishment in the shaming variety.

There are fantasies, and then there is just plain old inappropriate. The fan “Dan” is on the latter side of the spectrum.

“Hi there!

“I am 52 years old, live in Florida, and am an admirer of women who are physically strong and who can fight. I seek a unique experience…

I am looking for a female fighter who is willing to lock me in a room and overpower me in a fight while torturing me and inflicting some serious pain. I’m not looking to get hurt or hospitalized but I am looking to experience some very severe pain delivered by a woman who knows how to fight.

“You must be willing to:

Cause several pain in numerous ways (mostly grappling but also striking) ​



Let me fight back – so you must be confident u can win (I am 5’9″ 170lbs) ​



Choke me unconscious 2-3 times (possibly more). You can use legs or arms or switch it around. ​



Continue hurting me even if the match is very one sided and I am begging for mercy ​



Strike my body repeatedly and bruise me all over the torso area ​



Strike me in the groin repeatedly ​



Use physical force to prevent me from leaving the room early ​



Let me film how you tortured me (for my own use only) ​



“If you are qualified and interested in doing this with me, I can offer you $1000 for you to torture me for 90 minutes (split into two 45-minute sessions) as well as cover your round trip air travel to Florida and hotel expense (1 night), if needed.

“This is not a joke and I hope it’s not insulting – I have tremendous admiration for female fighters and it’s something I could never do it myself. Some guys like to receive pain with whips and chains. I am kind of like that but prefer kicks, punches, chokes and armbars so I am hoping we can have a mutually beneficial arrangement:

“Please email me back and let me know if you might be interested in doing this with me. At least maybe talk to me on the phone for 10 minutes before you say “no” – I’m happy to answer any questions you might have… I am looking to do this in December or January. If we are a good fit for this, we can possibly do this multiple times a year!

“Thank you in advance!

“Dan”

Wow! All that brutality for $1000. The 27-year-old Romanian fighter nicknamed “Warrior Princess” will not be providing the requested services and will save her talents for the much higher-paying and less creepy Octagon.

The life of a cage fighter is definitely a nontraditional experience.