UFC Fighter Makes More From OnlyFans Twerking After Her Win Than From Her Fight Purse

One of the main criticisms of the UFC has always been that it needs to pay most of the fighters more. Last weekend’s fight at the UFC Apex might have underscored that sentiment when newbie Ailin Perez made less from her winner’s prize than she did on her OnlyFans account after twerking in front of the commentators from the cage.

The Argentinian fighter gyrated her assets to the commentary team and the world while encouraging fans to check out her OnlyFans page. During her post-fight press conference, Perez also urged people to sign up for her OnlyFans.

Twerking After Pursing

“For anyone who wants to check out my OnlyFans, at this moment, it’s free,” Perez said. “My OnlyFans is not p**nography, it’s art. All my followers could prove that by checking it out.”

It worked, because Perez made more from the post-fight celebration than beating up her opponent. Perez said she made over $30,000 from the content creator platform, in contrast to the $24,000 she was paid for the fight before any sponsorship money she made.

In a remarkable display of skill and tenacity, the UFC bantamweight Perez (9-2) clinched a decisive victory at UFC Vegas 82, defeating opponent Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision. The match, a highlight of Saturday’s card, saw Perez achieve her second win in the company in her second appearance for the organization, showcasing her growing prowess in the octagon.

New Talent

The fight, characterized by intense exchanges and strategic maneuvers, ended with judges scoring the bout 29-27, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Perez. This win marks a significant moment in Perez’s career, solidifying her status as a formidable competitor in the women’s bantamweight division.

Perez demonstrated remarkable control throughout the fight, executing a successful throw early on and quickly moving to a dominant position. Despite Pudilova’s efforts to counteract, Perez maintained her position, ending the round on top and causing visible damage to her opponent.

The victory follows Perez’s consistent performance and improvement within the UFC, highlighting her as a fighter to watch in future matchups. Her ability to dominate in the ring and secure a unanimous decision reflects her technical skills and strategic insight in high-pressure situations.

Perez’s triumph at UFC Vegas 82 adds a notable win to her record and contributes to her rising profile in the competitive world of mixed martial arts. Her OnlyFans promotional tactic shows other fighters how to make up the fighter purse shortfall.