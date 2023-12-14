Business Mogul Malcolm Jenkins | Former NFL Star Goes From Player Empowerment To Community Investor

Former NFL star Malcolm Jenkins led one of the most influential lives on the field, and the two-time Super Bowl champion is bringing that same mentality to the business world.

Malcolm Jenkins Is A Man of Business

More specifically, Jenkins is building a very large business portfolio with the different ventures that he has either started on his own, or invested in.

The former head of the NFL Players Coalition, has invested in plenty of businesses ranging from style and accessory business, to tech business. But now Jenkins is jumping into the fast food industry, and he’s looking to take the industry over.

According to WHYY News, a local Philadelphia media outlet, the former Philadelphia Eagles safety is joining in on the fast food business. His growing knack for entrepreneurial gains influenced his decision to hang his jersey up while he still had all of his marbles.



He has already proved his commitment to social issues as one of the most vocal supporters of Colin Kaepernick. At the same time, he was credited with brokering the $90M social justice deal between the Players Coalition and owners.



“I felt confident in my ability to survive and my own acumen, so that’s a blessing,” Jenkins said. “Most people don’t get to step away from the game. Their contract ends or the team tells you you’re not good enough anymore or you get injured.”

Along with promoting his new book “What Winners Won’t Tell You,” he is promoting Disrupt Foods, his newest fast food business.

What Is Disrupt Foods?

According to Jenkins, Disrupt Foods is a multi-chain restaurant developer, and he’s utilizing it to help build minority ownership, and to help them integrate themselves into this industry, and help them build their fast food businesses as a community.

“It makes no sense for every guy in the [NFL] league who wants to get into franchising to find an operator, go buy their own store, do all of those things when most people just want the exposure in their portfolio,” he said. “Like, I’m not making any pizzas. But I’ve got a team around me that can execute these things.”

Disrupt Foods is mainly centered around 20 Papa Johns, and Wing Stops.

Jenkins means business and his goal is to ultimately become the nation’s largest Black fast-food franchisee.

Malcolm Jenkins Has More Than Fast Food Spots

Jenkins’ other business ventures include investments in Damari, a fashion business and E&R real estate, a developer with projects in states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Georgia.

He also runs a documentary company called “Listen Up Media”.

Even though Jenkins is a trailblazer in the industry, and he’s trying to strengthen and empower minority businesses and communities, he’s done well for himself and doesn’t plan to start any more businesses anytime soon.

“I don’t want to start anything [else], I’m tired,” he said. “It’s more about investing. We’re looking for opportunities for companies that are growing. The cornerstone of our business is franchising.”

But because Jenkins is all about giving back, it’s only a matter of time before he’s initiating a new project to enhance the communities that have shaped his life.