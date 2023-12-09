Former Jacksonville Jaguars Employee Allegedly Stole $22 Million From The Team And Pimped His Life | You Won’t Believe How He Did It

Amit Patel, who, according to records, worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars for five years starting in 2018, is accused of stealing more than $22 million from the team.

He used the money to fund an opulent lifestyle where he purchased a condominium, two vehicles, and a luxury watch worth $95,000. According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Jacksonville, Florida, he also used the money to buy cryptocurrency and for online gambling.

“We can confirm that in February 2023, the team terminated the employment of the individual named in the filing,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “Over the past several months we have cooperated fully with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida during their investigation and thank them for their efforts in this case. As was made clear in the charges, this individual was a former manager of financial planning and analysis who took advantage of his trusted position to covertly and intentionally commit significant fraudulent financial activity at the team’s expense for personal benefit. This individual had no access to confidential football strategy, personnel or other football information. The team engaged experienced law and accounting firms to conduct a comprehensive independent review, which concluded that no other team employees were involved in or aware of his criminal activity.”

Patel Reportedly Used His Position To Create Fraudulent Transactions

During Patel’s five years with the team he served as the coordinator for financial planning and analysis, and then the manager for financial planning and analysis.

In his position he had oversight on the team’s monthly financial statements and department budgets and served as the team’s administrator of its virtual credit card (VCC) program, which allowed certain authorized employees to “request VCC’s for business-related purchases or expenses.”

It’s the VCC program where Patel is alleged to have committed his crime by submitting fraudulent transactions.

According to the court documents Patel hid his transactions inside “reoccurring VCC transactions” such as catering, air travel, hotel charges. He duplicated those charges and then inflated the amounts of these reoccurring transactions. Initially if anyone were to take a cursory look nothing would seem out of the ordinary, it’s just that those charges weren’t real.

Pimp My Life

Authorities say in addition to the condo he purchased in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and the new Tesla Model 3 sedan and Nissan pickup truck, Patel also used the funds to pay for personal travel for himself and friends (including chartering private jets and booking luxury hotels and private rental residences).

He must’ve known he would eventually get caught because the court filings allege he used the funds to lodge a retainer with a criminal defense law firm.

Patel has been charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of illegal monetary transaction. If convicted he could face prison time as well as be required to forfeit property and assets equal to the amount of the money stolen.

Patel’s attorney filed a waiver of indictment in which Patel waived prosecution by indictment and consented that “the proceeding may be by Information rather than Indictment.”