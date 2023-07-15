Florida Real Estate Mogul Lloyd Brewer III Captured on Video Killing Former High School Star Athlete | Victim’s Family Claims Suspect Is A “Known Habitual Drunkard”

A surveillance video from his own strip mall captures real estate mogul Lloyd Brewer III fatally shooting a high school’s coach son.

Garrett Daniel Hughes was shot and killed on Feb.13 outside of Conch Town Liquor & Lounge located in Key West, Florida. Brewer initially told police that he acted in self-defense and denied to release the surveillance footage without a warrant, according to Fox News.

Now, the footage has been released and the self-defense claim has been undermined.

(Left) Garrett Hughes’ old high school photo. (Right) Mugshot of Lloyd Brewer III from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. (Photos: @WilsonLouisTopStories, @JohnandTiffanyHughes/ Facebook screenshot)

Self-Defense?

The video shows the 21-year-old Hughes urinating on a wall before Brewer approached him from across the parking lot. The 57-year-old businessman could be spotted on the video surveillance reaching into his waistband as he walked across the parking lot to approach Hughes. He pointed his gun as he got closer to the victim and the two got into a brief scuffle.

Then, the weapon was discharged and Brewer fired off two shots and one struck Hughes in the abdomen.

“This is a violent murder that has left the family devastated and, frankly, the city of Key West as well,” said Stuart Grossman to Fox News, who is suing Brewer for wrongful death on behalf of the Hughes family. “Garrett was well-known for his athletic skills and personality in Key West.”

The lawsuit also describes Brewer as a “known, habitual drunkard.”

Hughes was accompanied by his brother, Carson Hughes, and their friends, Blake Arencibia and Logan Pellicier, on the night of his slaying.

The Truth Shall Set You Free

After Brewer fatally shot Hughes, he called police.

“I just shot someone,” Brewer told the dispatcher, according to the 911 transcript. The dispatcher then asked why Brewer fired the weapon. “He came at me aggressively in my parking lot at Conch Town,” he responded. Grossman disputed those claims. He said his client’s slaying was “totally unjustified and premeditated.”

Hughes graduated from Key West High School in 2020 and was a star on the football team. His father, John Hughes, is the head coach.

As for Brewer, his family owns 16 properties in Georgia and he owns the strip mall on North Roosevelt Boulevard in the New Town neighborhood where the bar is located.

Brewer is being charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and violation of a concealed firearm permit. He is currently being held at the Monroe’s County Sheriff’s office without bond.