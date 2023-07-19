Arizona High School Football Player Who Went Missing Found Dead at Lake 18 Hours Later

Authorities confirmed the body of high school football player Christopher Hampton was recovered from an Arizona lake on Tuesday afternoon. The 15-year-old reportedly went missing on Monday evening around 8 p.m. local time but police rescue crews from the surrounding counties had a hard time locating his body until yesterday.

Christopher Hampton body found in Show Low Lake on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: @azfamily/ Twitter screenshot)

What Happened?

Hampton and his Laveen Cesar Chavez football teammates took a trip to Show Low Lake on Monday as a team-bonding exercise in preparation for the upcoming season. He didn’t return back from swimming in the lake with his teammates and police were immediately notified. He was last seen wearing gym shorts and athletic shoes.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies conducted a search by air, boat, and ground that well into the morning.

“Officers from the Show Low Police Department, Deputies from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Timber Mesa Fire Department responded immediately to locate the missing juvenile,” the statement read in part.

Then, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office sent an update on Tuesday afternoon that read: “Christopher has been located, unfortunately, he was found deceased.”

Sad Ending

Hampton’s head coach William Chipley described him as a hard working and respectful young man in a Twitter post made early Wednesday monring.

“This is my man Chris,” Chipley wrote. “He never missed practice and always came in with an infectious smile. Chris was using football to find his way in life and he absolutely loved the game. It’s kids like Chris that give me my “why” to coach football. Chris will live in our hearts forever.”

This is my man Chris. He never missed practice and always came in with an infectious smile. Chris was using football to find his way in life and he absolutely loved the game. It’s kids like Chris that give me my “why” to coach football. Chris will live in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/tvwlrobQRR — William Chipley (@encinoman04) July 19, 2023

Neighboring schools in the area also sent their support to the young man. Despite his body being found, there still is ongoing investigation. The family of Hampton have not yet made any public statements. There also has been no word on whether a vigil or team gathering will be held.

Cesar Chavez starts their 2023 fall campaign on Aug. 25 at home against Chandler High School.