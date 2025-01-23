“Boy In There Getting Extorted”: Fans Worried About NBA Player Glen “Big Baby” Davis After Prison Photo Breaks Internet

Glen “Big Baby” Davis made a name for himself riding to prominence in the NBA as a key piece of the 2008 Boston Celtics squad that beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Despite earning $36 million over his eight-year career, Davis fell on hard times after his playing days and got embroiled in an insurance fraud ring that featured several other NBA Players. Even as he was sentenced, the jovial personality that endeared him to fans and teammates was evident.
Big Baby Davis Shares Another Prison Photo
Davis is serving a 40-month prison sentence and early in his sentence he shared a photo of himself that had social media going crazy.
On January 23, Davis shared another photo of himself while incarcerated, surrounded by his new team — his jailhouse crew.
Social Media Reacts To Former NBA Star Glen Davis’ Prison Photo
Fans on social media immediately came with the reactions. Some felt that those fellow inmates weren’t new friends but opportunists who actually have Big Baby putting in work for them.
“Boy in there getting extorted,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“That’s just him posing with all the protection he paid for lol,” another user added.
NBA Star Comes to Big Baby’s Defense
Davis is behind bars and somewhat disgraced but not forgotten. He still has support from his brothers around the NBA, who spoke to his character prior to sentencing.
Former Golden State Warrior Andre Iguodala, who is also the Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association, spoke about the “positive impact,” Davis had throughout his career.
“On behalf of all of our NBPA members past and present, I respectfully ask that you consider Glen’s accomplishments and the positive impact he has had on those around him when determining his sentence,” Iguodala wrote in his letter. “I recognize the seriousness of this legal matter and appreciate the thoroughness of the judicial process. I ask for leniency with these factors in mind.”
Davis retired from the NBA in 2015 and said at his sentencing that he lost his way after retiring from the NBA and his sense of self-awareness faltered, leading to a series of poor decisions. He will have three years of probation and a $80,000 restitution judgment to satisfy.
“When I lost basketball, I lost myself,” he said to Judge Valerie E. Caproni before he was sentenced. “I ask you, your honor, to help me get back to who I am.”
Hopefully, Big Baby is good behind those gates and making the right partnerships. His prison yard photos are becoming the stuff of legends. A meme’s heaven.