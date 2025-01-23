“Boy In There Getting Extorted”: Fans Worried About NBA Player Glen “Big Baby” Davis After Prison Photo Breaks Internet

NBA Star Comes to Big Baby’s Defense

Davis is behind bars and somewhat disgraced but not forgotten. He still has support from his brothers around the NBA, who spoke to his character prior to sentencing.

Former Golden State Warrior Andre Iguodala, who is also the Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association, spoke about the “positive impact,” Davis had throughout his career.

“On behalf of all of our NBPA members past and present, I respectfully ask that you consider Glen’s accomplishments and the positive impact he has had on those around him when determining his sentence,” Iguodala wrote in his letter. “I recognize the seriousness of this legal matter and appreciate the thoroughness of the judicial process. I ask for leniency with these factors in mind.”

Davis retired from the NBA in 2015 and said at his sentencing that he lost his way after retiring from the NBA and his sense of self-awareness faltered, leading to a series of poor decisions. He will have three years of probation and a $80,000 restitution judgment to satisfy.



“When I lost basketball, I lost myself,” he said to Judge Valerie E. Caproni before he was sentenced. “I ask you, your honor, to help me get back to who I am.”