Glen “Big Baby” Davis Found Guilty Of Defrauding NBA Health Care Fund | He’s Facing 20 Years In Prison

2008 NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis was found guilty of defrauding the NBA’s health care fund on Wednesday. Davis made false claims for medical and dental procedures that never took place. The former Boston Celtics player could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

More than a dozen former NBA players were charged in the multimillion dollar fraud scheme discovered in 2021. They include: Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Alan Anderson, Will Bynum, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Terrence Williams, Antoine Wright and Anthony Wroten.

At Least 18 Former Players Involved

The original indictment accused at least 18 former players of defrauding $4 million from the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, which provides additional coverage to eligible active and retired players.

These players were in essence stealing from their teammates and other players in the league. Making matters worse, the 18 players earned a combined $360 million over their playing careers.

Williams admitted to being the ringleader of the scheme earlier this year and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Telfair and Miles also pleaded guilty and await sentencing.



NBA Players Aren’t Unique When It Comes To Fraud

“While many of the more than 20 defendants convicted in this case were well-known NBA stars, their conduct was otherwise a typical fraudulent scheme designed to defraud the NBA’s health care plan and net the defendants over $5 million in illicit profits,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Wednesday. “Today’s conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud.”

NBA players aren’t unique as it relates to fraud as the U.S. Attorney said.

Last year former NFL star Clinton Portis was a ringleader in a similar scheme to defraud a benefits fund for retired NFL veterans.

Other NFL players included: Joe Horn, Tamarick Vanover, Robert McCune, Carlos Rogers, Correll Buckhalter, James Butler, Ceandris Brown, John Eubanks, Antwan Odom, Etric Pruitt, Darrell Reid, Anthony Montgomery, Frederick Bennett, and the late Reche Caldwell.

The former NFL players filed false reimbursement claims totaling about $2.9 million.

Stealing from the fraternity of fellow players after earning millions is despicable.