‘If They Think He Got Away With Murder, They Should Say It’: Fans Protest O.J. Simpson’s Exclusion From New Highmark Stadium Plaza Honoring Buffalo Bills Legends 

The Buffalo Bills excluded O.J. Simpson from the new Highmark Stadium’s “Family Circle” plaza, omitting the team’s first 1980 Wall of Fame inductee from displays honoring franchise legends. Despite Simpson’s historic performance as the NFL’s first 2,000-yard rusher in 1973, team executives made an organizational decision to leave his name off the new stadium installations.

Buffalo Bills Erase O.J. Simpson From Franchise History In New Stadium

The Bills open their new stadium for its first regular-season game on Thursday, Sept. 17, against the Detroit Lions, following an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 23.

Addressing the omission directly, Bills President of Business Operations Pete Guelli underscored the team’s shift in corporate policy, stating, “We have made an organizational decision that he is not a fit to display inside our new stadium and Family Circle.”

Despite Simpson’s complex and controversial legal history, the decision sparked immediate pushback from segments of the Bills fan base.

Community Activist Protesting O.J. Simpson’s Exclusion From New Stadium’s Plaza Honoring Past Greats

Community activist Betty Jean Grant is leading protests, arguing that Simpson’s on-field achievements deserve recognition separate from his legal history. Simpson was acquitted in the 1994 double-murder case, a civil jury later found him liable for both deaths.

O.J. Simpson's name has been left off the Bills' Wall of Fame at Highmark Stadium despite being up at The Ralph for decades — a decision not every fan agrees with. Activist Betty Jean Grant leads a movement to put his name back on the wall due to his on-field accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/y9BKpHVySG — Spectrum News 1 BUF (@SPECNews1BUF) September 16, 2026

In a video posted on X, Grant explains why she is so adamant about preserving Simpson’s rightful legacy among Bills greats.

“If they had been brave enough to say that we don’t want him on the wall because we think he got away with murder. Then they should say that. Not just say he’s not fit. What does not fit mean? He was fit when he ran for 2,000 yards and made Buffalo world famous. He was fit when he got inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame in 1985. He was fit when he was put on a wall in Buffalo in 1980. He’s been on that wall for 46 years. He was on the wall for that first trial. He was on that wall for the second trial..third trial. He was on that wall for years after he died. Tell me now what’s changed?”

The debate quickly spilled onto social media, reflecting deep racial polarization surrounding public figures and institutional legacy.

“I’m a cracker and I support this. Guy was easily the greatest Bill ever until Thurman Thomas and even then it’s still arguable!,” said one fan who supports Grant’s protest and Simpson’s football legacy.

“Buffalo is doing the right thing by not putting him up there. The optics are off even if you can get past the double murder tied to his name. They have the right to want to keep clearing a person who did jail time,” one person commented.

“Blacks don’t care if he’s a double murderer. If he’s Black, they automatically support him,” expressed one netizen on X.

Another commenter countered, “Whites don’t care if the president is a pedo. If he’s white they automatically support him.”

Some fans questioned the franchise’s timing, pointing out that the team maintained Simpson’s name on the old stadium’s Wall of Fame through his April 2024 death before abruptly omitting him from the new venue.

“It’s the Bills right! But all they had to do was take his name and pic down at the old stadium 30 years ago when he was alive! New stadium OJ dead. Now let’s not honor him! Cowards waited until he died!,” one fan commented.

“So again why wasn’t he taken off the wall the moment he “wasn’t fit”? Did he become unfit for the wall after he was in the ground ?,” another fan quipped.

O.J. Simpson‘s Legacy Is Complicated, But He Is A Football GOAT

As one of the most dynamic running backs in gridiron history, Simpson — famously known as “The Juice” — rushed for 11,236 yards and 61 touchdowns over 11 NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

However, his 1994 arrest and controversial 1995 criminal acquittal for the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, permanently eclipsed his athletic legacy.

RELATED: The Juice Is Loose: OJ Simpson Granted Parole

Long before his criminal trial captured national headlines, Simpson captivated a television audience of 95 million during the dramatic June 17, 1994, white Ford Bronco pursuit. The low-speed police chase famously preempted NBC’s live broadcast of Game 5 of the 1994 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

More than three decades after the trial of the century and two years after his death, Simpson’s legacy remains an enduring flashpoint. Public opinion continues to divide over whether athletic institutions should honor his historic football career alongside his troubled personal history.