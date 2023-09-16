Fanatics Send Minnesota Vikings Running Back Alexander Mattison Racist Messages After “Thursday Night Football” Loss To Eagles

Minnesota Vikings fans are not taking their Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles well and have ventured into the racial zone against one of their players. Vikings running back Alexander Mattison received racially disparaging messages via DM after the 34-28 loss in the City of Brotherly Love.

Mattison said over 60 people sent him “disgustingly disrespectful” messages, some being racial, and he displayed them on his Instagram Story.

“SMFH THIS IS NOT OK. YALL MIGHT WONDER WHY I POST THIS. PEEP THE NEXT ONE FIRST..”

Do Better Minnesota

The subsequent message reveals were venomously toxic.

“Hey n****r do you know how to hold onto a gun and pull the trigger I mean give it a try cause you clearly can’t hold on to a football which is you’re PROFESSIONAL CARRER so try something new please,” IG user @georgefenny23 sent Mattison.

The pressure is on Mattison after taking on the Vikings’ starting running back job since Dalvin Cook departed the team in the offseason. He has 83 combined receiving and rushing yards total and fumbled during the Thursday night loss.

Mattison posted more.

“YALL CAN COME AT ME ALL YOU WANT ABOUT FANTASY AND “YOU SUCK” BLAH BLAH BLAH,” Mattison posted. “I REALLY COULD CARE LESS. BUT THIS SH*T IS UNACCEPTABLE. SMFH I HOPE THE 60+ PEOPLE WHO DECIDED TO COME AT ME WITH DISGUSTINGLY DISRESPECTFUL MESSAGES TONIGHT IN DM’S AND COMMENTS. REALLY REFLECT ON WTF YOU SAY AND HOW IT COULD TRULY AFFECT SOMEONE UNDER MY HELMET. I AM A HUMAN..A FATHER..A SON. THIS IS SICK. SMH.

Mattison showed another message to drive home how negatively he was being treated.

No Room For Racist Words

“You stupid f*****g c**n, learn how to hold onto the ball. You get paid millions and can’t do sht. This team is 2-0 with Dalvin Cook. Move your black a** back to Boise and start selling cars or some sh*t you slow, useless n****r,” another IG user posted.

Both the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings responded in kind to the profound hate Mattison received.

“There is simply no room for racist words or actions in sports or society,” said part of the Vikings post on social media. “We stand with Alexander and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism.”

Minnesota is still reeling from a negative perception after the deaths of George Floyd and Philando Castile. Taking frustration out on a Vikings player from a Week 2 loss is the worst way to change that image.