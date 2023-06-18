Even Though The Denver Nuggets Won, LeBron James Lets Trolling Coach Michael Malone Know “I’m The Sun, I Stay On Forever”

Ever since the NBA champion Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals last month, the trolling by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has been pretty steady. While the trolling may be a little bit much for some, others believe it was warranted in some aspects. For starters, Lakers superstar LeBron James decided to tell the world that he had to think about if he’d return for what would be his 21st NBA season, at age 39.

It is a valid question, and James’ response seemed to rub some folks the wrong way. Mainly, because it took the luster off of what the Nuggets had just accomplished, a sweep over the Lakers, a team many had beating them and advancing to the NBA Finals. The aforementioned Malone, who seemed irked by all the attention the Lakers were given before, during and now after the series, decided to let it be known he wasn’t happy when his team had just swept them out of the playoffs.

LeBron appears to respond to Nuggets coach Michael Malone 👀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Jp4zdTn0tY — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 16, 2023

LBJ Seemingly Responds To Subtle Jabs

The Nuggets completed a sweep of the Lakers on May 22, and ever since James hasn’t been heard from much. But on Friday, the four-time NBA champion took to his Instagram, and sent out a sort of indirect, but direct message.

“In Europe for the last few weeks minding my business, and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever.”

The Trolling Reached Peak Levels After The Finals

Malone, who was once an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers during James’ first stint with the team, had a little fun at James’ expense following the Nuggets’ first NBA title clinching win. During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Malone told McAfee and his co-host this….

That was just the beginning for Malone and the Nuggets who had a little more fun at LBJ and the Lakers expense during the team’s championship parade on Thursday. That’s when team studio analyst Vic Lombardi, introduced a pretty lathered up Malone like this.

“He came into this world as the son of a coach, but in these playoffs, he became the Lakers’ daddy!”

Seems like Malone was sick of the disrespect heard all season and playoffs. And then to see James sort of steal the spotlight after being swept, Malone wasn’t for it, and he’s let it be known every single opportunity he’s been given.

Next season’s Nuggets and Lakers matchups just became a little more spicy.