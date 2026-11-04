‘I’m Sure You Can Get a Girl’: Sports Podcaster Emily Austin Rips Celtics Mitchell Robinson For Photoshop Of NBA Champion and His Dream Cowgirl 

Mitchell Robinson played a key role for the New York Knicks enroute to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years. Then he became the first piece of that championship pie to move onto greener financial pastures when he signed a three-year, $47,388,600 contract with the Celtics, which includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.



Sports broadcaster Emily Austin called out Boston Celtics player Mitchell Robinson for taking a picture with a male fans and then using AI to change the male fan to a white woman with blonde hair in a cowboy hat. (Screenshot/Mitch Robinson IG)

Robinson wasn’t the most popular player on that Knicks team, and he’s probably an enemy of the state at this point, but one influencer is putting him on blast for taking a picture with a male fan and then replacing it with an AI version of a blonde woman in a cowboy hat, with the caption: “Crazy how good I’ll look in a relationship with a country girl.”

Mitchell Robinson Gets Called Out For Thirsty AI Photo

Sports broadcaster Emily Austin called Robinson out on his AI photo and really leaned into blasting the NBA champion after his reasoning for posting the fake photo surfaced.

“I do things for attention,” the 7-footer said.

“Mitch Robinson, you are so special,” Austin replied on her podcast. “Why am I saying this? He posted something last week that had me laughing out loud. What bothered me about this Mitch is that you A.I. that photo. This is a picture of you and a fan. Why do you need to photoshop pictures of yourself? I’m sure you can get a girl.”

Then Austin goes on to break down a story exhibiting how Robinson is indeed a character who will also say offensive things to fans.

“People always talk about how we don’t have personalities anymore and If you think that you’re not following Mitch Robinson,” Austin said. “He won a championship with the Knicks last season.”

Recently the Celtics (his new team) had played the Knicks, Austin explained. She says a fan walked up to Robinson and said, “Yo, bro, I can’t believe you lost.”

According to Austin, Mitch takes to his social media account to air out the fan for not knowing he was on the Celtics now. Later Robinson goes on social media and posts on his Instagram story, ‘This dumb MFer” thought he still played for the Knicks.

Austin took exception with Mitch’s tone and said, “Bro you can’t go around calling fans “‘Dumb MFers.’”

Online Users Discuss NBA Player Mitchell Robinson’s AI Photo

Fans flooded the comment section and most found Robinson’s actions childish, while respecting his honesty.

“At least he is honest about being a menace but imagine being the fan getting photoshopped out in real time,” one user commented on X.

“Grown man btw,” one critic said, addressing the AI photo.

“what was going on in his head??” one dumbfounded netizen asked.

“At least he’s focused on the right things,” one Celtics fan sarcastically quipped.

How Mitch chooses to address fans on social media is his thing. Like the 7-footer said, he likes to do things for attention. Clearly being an NBA champion and playing for two of the flagship franchises in NBA history while making millions of dollars doesn’t garner him enough attention. Using fake AI picks to let people know you don’t have any game is also a bad look.

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On the other hand, that A.I. photo could have been Robinson’s way of attracting the blonde hair, sexy country girl that he dreams about, but hasn’t been able to find. If that is his game, that’s a slick marketing ploy. A nice honeypot photo to get the bees swarming. Makes him look less desperate…unless of course, people discover it’s not a real woman but an A.I. photo.

Also, does this mean that Robinson’s relationship that began in 2019 with lifestyle content creator Lindsey Luquet is over? The couple shares a daughter named Riley, who was born in July 2023.

Mitchell Robinson Struggling On The Court For Boston Celtics

While Robinson is posting fake pics on social, on the court, his addition hasn’t paid dividends for the Celtics as he struggles to make an impact. He’s averaging 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19 minutes per game.

According to the stats, Boston is -42 with Robinson on the court to begin the season. When he’s off the floor, Boston is a +83. The team’s offensive rating paints a similar picture, as the team has an offensive rating of 97.1 with Robinson on the floor and 123.5 when he’s off.