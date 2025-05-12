‘Doing Stupid Stuff Thinking I Really Care’: Mitchell Robinson’s Mother’s Day Message Infuriates Knicks Fans While Shooting Free Throws at 27 Percent

After the 115-93 whooping they took at the hands of the Boston Celtics at home in Game 3 and the seriousness of Game 4 tonight, you’d think the team would be on high alert, focused on the Eastern Conference semifinals with little time to engage on social media or taunt fans who may be nervous due to the Knicks’ recent performance.

Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Tells Fans He Doesn’t Care About Anything But His Truck, Hooping and His Daughter

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has taken his share of abuse for his poor free throw shooting. He took time on Mother’s Day to let all of the haters know what he cares and doesn’t care about.

Mitchell Robinson on IG: “I know y’all commenting & doing stupid stuff thinking I really care. I really don’t. Y’all know what I care about: this motherf*cker (truck), playing basketball & my daughter…Y’all should know me by now. Been here 7 years…😆 Anyway Happy Mother’s Day” pic.twitter.com/vIc8dfps7s — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 11, 2025

Mitchell Robinson on IG: “I know y’all commenting & doing stupid stuff thinking I really care. I really don’t. Y’all know what I care about: this motherf*cker (truck), playing basketball & my daughter…Y’all should know me by now. Been here 7 years…Anyway Happy Mother’s Day”

No mention of tonight’s Game 4, which is probably the biggest game in Knicks franchise history since the 2000 NBA Finals. Or how he intends to deal with the “Hack a Mitch” strategy that the Celtics have used throughout the series.

Celtics Coach Joe Mazulla Compliments Mitchell Robinson

“He was a plus-19. All their starters were in the negative,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Robinson, clearly wanting the Knicks to keep him on the court. “He’s good on both ends of the floor. He’s able to play by himself. He’s able to play double-big with [Karl-Anthony] Towns on the defensive end. His ability to protect the rim, his ability to get extra possessions, his screening, he was able to get [Mikal] Bridges some open looks last night with his ability to screen. He’s a huge factor to what they do. We gotta find ways to negate that.” NY Knicks fans didn’t appreciate center Mitchell Robinson’s Mother’s Day video telling fans he doesn’t care about the free throws he’s missing in playoff games. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Knicks Lucky To Steal Two From Celtics: Mitchell Robinson Free Throws A Liability

The New York Knicks were lucky to escape Boston with two wins in their seven-game Eastern Conference semifinals series against the heavily-favored Boston Celtics. The Green Machine shot as badly as any team could in those first two games from three-point territory and the Knicks used some timely buckets and ferocious defense to steal the games after trailing by double digits at halftime.

Robinson’s airball in the Knicks’ 91-90 Game 2 win over the Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden went viral and the Celtics have hacked him to purposely send him to the line and capitalize on his poor free-throw shooting — he is a combined 3-for-11 in the two games. Outside of his charity stripe failures, however, he’s been an effective low post contributor.

Knicks fans didn’t like the way Robinson shrugged off the criticism, and let it be known under his post.

“Daughter should be first – and wife? Also, will never understand how an NBA player not hit at least 80% free throws… that’s why it’s called a free throw! Should be easy – 4 months off to practice if you really cared about basketball,” said one fan criticizing Robinson’s dedication to making shots at the charity stripe.

Another fan added, “This has very LeBron ‘it’s just basketball’ vibes.”

One Knicks fan was sour with Robinson’s video., saying “this idiot mocking us cuz we mad at him our team he plays for lost cuz he can’t make FT’s? na this must be simulation i’m livin in,”

One netizen under the name @Knicksfan said: “NYC This bum is going to be homeless in few years if he doesn’t step it up.”

“Not a Knicks fan but this isn’t a winning mentality lol Celtics in 6 or 7,” said one fan, using Robinson’s video as proof that the Knicks are not ready for a do-or-die playoff game at MSG.

Jalen Brunson Has To Shoot Better

Robinson’s play has inconsistent in certain areas, but the Knicks however can’t be blaming their wins and losses on a fifth option. Jalen Brunson has not been the consistent scoring force that the Knicks need. As expected, Boston’s guards have presented problems for him physically and his shooting has been subpar.

He’s averaging 24.6 shots a game but making just 2.8 threes per game and is shooting 42 percent, which is decent, but outside of his wicked fourth quarter performance in Game 1, Brunson has been offensively unreliable and hasn’t done a great job getting his team in an offensive flow.

Knicks Need More From KAT, OG and Miles Bridges: ECS Up For Grabs

The Knicks need plenty more from Karl Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Miles Bridges if they are going to win Game 4 and put themselves in a serious position to win. The Celtics’ worst games of the series are behind them and the Knicks can expect to see the best version of the defending world champions after finding their shooting groove in Game 3.

Karl Anthony Towns Playoff stats so far (per game):



19.3 PTS on 46/40/91

1.2 AST

11.7 REB



1.0 BLK

0.9 STL

1.7 TOV



Need a 40 point statement game from you on Monday @KarlTowns 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fk9G8a8155 — Oliver Twist (@AllOverTwist) May 12, 2025

The Celtics bounced back from historical shooting woes and shot 50% from 3-point range and were able to hold onto their double-digit lead. The Knicks are up 2-1 but everybody knows the Celtics have all of the momentum. The Knicks will need all of the positive energy their fans can muster and don’t need to be losing support at this point.

Knicks Fans Not Happy With Mitchell Robinson Video

The anti-Knicks contingent couldn’t wait to chime in and predict the Knicks downfall, while criticizing Mitchell for not accepting the blame for his free throw shortcomings and if anything, just tell his fans he will do better.

LeBron James has 20 years of GOAT basketball, rings and all sorts of things to justify him saying at age 40 that hoops is not the most important thing in his life. Mitchell, however, needs to lay off social media and prove that he does care about his NBA future on the court.

Related: From John Starks to J.R. Smith, Enigmatic Guards Kill The Knicks

His comments won’t give Knicks fans too much hope. There’s always a glitch in the matrix when it’s time for them to step up and make history. JR Smith hanging with Rihanna to any number of off-court antics players have been involved with over the years.