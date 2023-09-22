‘That Was a Rough Time For Me, Bro’ | Dwyane Wade Keeps It Real About How He Told Gabrielle Union He Was Having A Side Baby

Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, are seen as a power couple in sports and entertainment. However, the path has only sometimes been straight. Recently, the three-time NBA world champion and Hall of Famer sat down with Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast to shed some light on how he told his then-girlfriend he was having a baby with another woman.

“You try to think of everything possible,” Wade said on the difficulty of telling Union about his side baby. “It’s all scary. One, the whole situation is scary enough; you’re a public figure, that’s scary enough. You know it’s going to hurt the person that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with. “No matter what people want to say on the outside or what people think and this and that, ultimately, you’ve got to sit with you, and you’ve got to sit with this person if this is who you’re going to be with and I had to sit with my now wife about this and have this conversation.”

The Revelation

Dwyane Wade had a child with Aja Metoyer, a reality star with two daughters with Damon Wayans Jr. In 2013, before his marriage, while having problems with Gabrielle, Aja and Dwayne had an entanglement that produced Xavier Zechariah Wade, who is 9. Wade has four children.

Wade talked to Union before the information became public and admitted that he couldn’t have gotten through that moment unless she stuck with him.

“We were in the playoffs, I think we were going into the Finals, whatever year that was,” Wade continued. “Man, that was a rough time for me, bro. You’ve got a lot on your mind. You’re keeping something from people you love, and it’s heavy. At night, when it gets quiet, it’s just you and your thoughts; them thoughts is loud, and it gets loud up here in this mind. I tried to pussyfoot around it. I tried to break up with her; ‘Hey, things have been bad lately. We’ve been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.’ So I tried all that. She kept showing up.” “It hasn’t been perfect,” Wade added. “It will never be perfect, but that was nine years ago. We go to therapy, been to therapy. We’ve had shouts about it, regular conversations about it. It’s going to continue to be something that I have to work at and work on… When it comes to my son, that’s hard for him. This is going to always be there. He’s done nothing. It’s a stain that’s on him for no reason.”

D Wade’s honesty about a very personal subject provides a glimpse behind the superstar duo’s veil of success in love and marriage.